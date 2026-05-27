A viral video showing a mule carrying a reportedly 140 kg man on the Kedarnath Yatra route has triggered a heated online debate over animal cruelty. Many social media users criticised the use of overloaded animals during religious pilgrimages and demanded strict rider weight limits. Others defended the passenger, saying he used an approved service.

A video from the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand has sparked a major online debate after it showed a mule carrying a heavily built man during the uphill journey to the temple. Social media users claimed the man weighed around 140 kg, though his exact weight has not been officially confirmed.

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The clip, which has now gone viral across several platforms, shows the mule struggling while climbing the steep trekking route to the Kedarnath Temple. Many users called the scene “heartbreaking” and raised concerns about animal cruelty during religious pilgrimages.

Social Media Divided Over the Incident

The video triggered thousands of reactions online. Many users criticised the use of mules for carrying overweight passengers on difficult mountain routes.

Several people questioned whether devotion should come at the cost of an animal’s suffering. Some users said the man should have avoided the trek if he was unable to walk, while others argued that authorities should enforce strict weight limits for riders using ponies and mules.

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Animal welfare concerns quickly became the centre of the discussion. Many users pointed out how the mule appeared tired and under strain while carrying the passenger uphill for several kilometres.

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One user wrote that pilgrimage should be about faith and discipline, not causing pain to animals. Another demanded immediate rules to stop overloaded rides on the Kedarnath route.

Others Defend the Passenger

At the same time, another section of social media defended the man seen in the video. Some users argued that he was simply using a service officially available on the pilgrimage route and should not be personally targeted or body-shamed.

A few people also said the real issue was the lack of proper government rules regarding animal load limits. Some users claimed that if the service is allowed by local authorities, responsibility should also fall on the administration and operators.

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Others suggested that regular rest breaks, health checks for animals and stricter monitoring could reduce such incidents.

Calls for Clear Rules on Mule Rides

The Kedarnath Yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year, many of whom use ponies, mules, palkis and helicopter services to reach the temple located in the Himalayas.

Following the viral video, many users demanded official guidelines on the maximum weight animals can carry during the yatra. Some social media users also compared the situation with other pilgrimage destinations where rider weight limits already exist.

So far, there has been no official statement from Uttarakhand authorities regarding the viral video. However, the incident has once again brought attention to the treatment of animals used during religious tourism and high-altitude pilgrimages.