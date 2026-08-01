NCPI MP June Maliah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said the meeting strengthened her resolve to develop the Midnapore Lok Sabha constituency. She plans to focus on industry, employment, tribal welfare, and promoting football in the region.

NCPI MP June Maliah on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and said the meeting had strengthened her resolve to work towards the development of the Midnapore Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking to Facebook after the meeting, Maliah described it as an honour and said Shah's guidance had inspired her to serve the people of Midnapore with greater dedication. She said, "It was an honour and a privilege to meet Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah today. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to nation-building, and invaluable guidance have further strengthened my resolve to serve the people of Midnapore with greater dedication and purpose."

Focus on Industry and Employment

Maliah said the meeting had given her renewed energy to focus on transforming Midnapore into a centre for industry, investment, employment and sustainable development. She said her priorities would include building an industry-friendly ecosystem, improving infrastructure, attracting new opportunities and creating livelihoods for young people. "This meeting has inspired me to move forward with renewed energy and a clear mission--to transform the Midnapore Lok Sabha constituency into a vibrant hub of industry, investment, employment, and sustainable development. My commitment is to build an industry-friendly ecosystem, strengthen infrastructure, attract new opportunities, and create meaningful livelihoods for our youth," she stated.

Uplifting Tribal Communities and Empowering Women

The NCPI MP also highlighted the need to improve the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities while preserving their cultural heritage. She said she would work towards better access to education, healthcare, skill development and economic opportunities for tribal people, along with greater empowerment of women. "Equally important is my resolve to uplift the lives of our tribal communities by ensuring better access to education, healthcare, skill development, and economic opportunities while preserving their rich cultural heritage. I remain committed to empowering women through education, entrepreneurship, financial independence, and greater participation in every sphere of development."

Nurturing Football at Grassroots Level

Maliah further said she would focus on promoting sports, particularly football, in the region by strengthening grassroots infrastructure and supporting young talent. She added, "Sports, especially football, are deeply rooted in the identity of our region. I am determined to encourage and nurture football at the grassroots level by improving sports infrastructure, supporting young talent, and creating opportunities for aspiring players to excel on state and national platforms."

Building a Prosperous Midnapore

Expressing confidence in the development of Midnapore, Maliah said she remained committed to ensuring progress and opportunities for people across the constituency. "With the blessings of our people and the guidance of our respected leadership, I am confident that together we will build a stronger, more prosperous, and inclusive Midnapore, where every village progresses, every family has opportunities, and every dream has the chance to flourish. The journey has only begun, and together, we will create a brighter future for Midnapore," she added. (ANI)