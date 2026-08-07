PM Modi to be the Chief Guest at IIT Delhi's 57th Convocation Ceremony on August 8, where he will inaugurate the 'Param Pragya' supercomputer. He also marked National Handloom Day, celebrating weavers and promoting the sector's role in Atmanirbhar Bharat.

PM to Attend IIT Delhi Convocation, Inaugurate Supercomputer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as the Chief Guest on 8 August at 11 AM. According to the Prime Minister's Office, "He will address over 3000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars who will be conferred their degrees during the ceremony." Recognising outstanding academic excellence, the Prime Minister will present the Institute's most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals to the meritorious students.

"Further emphasising India's commitment to advancing cutting-edge research and artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi," said PMO. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to significantly enhance the institute's capabilities in AI, data science, advanced computing, and interdisciplinary research.

PM Marks National Handloom Day

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked National Handloom Day by celebrating India's rich handloom heritage and reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting the country's weavers and artisans, describing the sector as a key pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat. In a post on X, the Prime Minister paid tribute to generations of artisans who have preserved India's traditional craftsmanship while encouraging citizens to promote the sector through social media.

"Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions. Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he wrote in a post on his official X handle. PM Modi also invited people to share their favourite handloom products and the trending "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos using the hashtag #NationalHandloomDay, saying the initiative would help raise awareness and encourage communities associated with the traditional textile sector. "Do share your favourite handloom products and GRWM videos using #NationalHandloomDay, which will encourage those associated with the sector," he added. (ANI)