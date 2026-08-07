The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a fiery clash between ruling TVK and opposition DMK over the state budget. The debate centered on allegations of corruption, fiscal management, welfare schemes, and appointments to the RTI Commission.

Heated Exchanges Over Budget Presentation The verbal duel began during the discussion on the State Budget, with former minister and DMK MLA Raghupathi taking a swipe at the TVK government over the manner in which its Ministers presented the Budget. "Our Finance Minister presented the Budget with a prayer bead in his hand. Agriculture Minister came here with Tirupati laddus and puliyodarai and presented the Agriculture Budget," Raghupathi said.On the functioning of the Right to Information Commission, Raghupathi said, "Several questions have been raised before the Right to Information Commission. You have stated that there is a delay in providing information because appointments to the Information Commission have not yet been made. People need to know about this. The vacancies in the Information Commission should be filled immediately within the next few days."He also referred to media reports about whether a committee headed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu Praveen Chakravarthy had been constituted to provide information. Higher Education Minister Viswanathan rejected the claim, saying, "Praveen Chakravarthy has been elected as a Rajya Sabha member and is not a member of this House.""I consider it unusual to discuss people who are not members of this House. Praveen Chakravarthy is neither part of any committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu Government nor does he represent the government in this matter," he said.Speaker JCD Prabakaran also cautioned members against referring to newspaper reports without permission. "If newspaper reports are shown without my permission, such material will not be permitted in the Legislative Assembly," the Speaker said. Corruption Allegations and Counter-Claims The debate turned sharper when Raghupathi raised allegations of "leakages" and questioned how there could be a "leakage" in government tenders. "You frequently talk about 'leakages'. We understand when there is a leak in a building. But how can there be a 'leakage' in a tender?" he asked.Finance Minister Dr N Marie Wilson said, "I have reviewed the accounts of three departments and submitted a detailed report to the Chief Minister regarding the irregularities or leakages identified in them. You will receive a response regarding these leakages soon."Raghupathi then alleged that a three per cent payment was required in the Water Resources Department for clearing bills. Water Resources Minister Anand rejected the allegation, saying, "Members talking about paying a percentage of money to get bills cleared may have been a practice during your regime. It does not happen under this government.""If such practices existed under this government, the Chief Minister would not have appointed us as ministers," he said.Leader of the House and TVK Minister Sengottaiyan also took a dig at Raghupathi, saying, "Everyone knows where the member came from and where he has reached."Raghupathi, however, defended his remarks, saying, "We are speaking only about the subject you have given us. I am referring only to matters contained in the Budget. Is there some other Budget that we are supposed to discuss?"He also sought clarification on the "Nammai Kaappom 48" scheme, which was introduced to prevent deaths caused by accidents and provided medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh. He asked about the current status of the scheme and whether it was still in operation.Health Minister Arun Raj said, "'Nammai Kaappom 48' will continue to be implemented."Raghupathi also accused the State government of surrendering to the Centre while referring to the 150-day employment scheme. Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjun also rejected allegations of corruption in the Water Resources and Public Works Departments. "The Chief Minister has repeatedly said that corruption is a serious offence under this government. If anyone takes even a bribe to purchase anything, none of those sitting here would remain ministers. So far, no one here has taken even a single rupee as a bribe," Arjun said.He also questioned the DMK over the Mekedatu issue and asked whether its MPs would participate in a meeting called by the Chief Minister.Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK had been the first party to raise the issue of delimitation. "DMK was the first party to raise the issue of delimitation. We brought five Chief Ministers from across India to Chennai and held discussions on the issue. The DMK president will consider the matter and make an announcement. At present, we are discussing the Agriculture Budget," he said. Debate on Welfare Schemes and State Debt During the discussion, Raghupathi also questioned allocations for various welfare schemes, including free electricity, women's entitlement, the Thaimaman Seer scheme and the Super Bicycle Scheme. "Three lakh people have submitted applications regarding 200 units of free electricity. Many women have not received the women's entitlement amount," he said.He also said, "To those who asked, 'Where is our leader?', I say he is present in the welfare schemes introduced by the DMK government."Finance Minister Wilson hit back at the DMK over the State's debt. "He (MK Stalin) is also responsible for the debt of Rs 1.28 lakh on the head of every citizen. They say our leader is present in the women's entitlement scheme. We say that the debt is also present in it," he said.DMK leader and former minister Nehru defended the previous government's borrowing, saying, "The Finance Secretary clearly stated after the Budget was presented that the government borrows money only for development purposes.""The government cannot borrow money without the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. Instead of talking about debt, look at how many schemes have actually been implemented," he added.Raghupathi concluded the exchange by urging the government to maintain the State's economic growth. "We brought GDP growth to 11 per cent. Do not bring it down. At least try to maintain it at that level," he said.The Assembly on Friday passed the resolution urging the Centre for equitable and fair devolution of taxes, invoking the principle of fiscal federalism. Earlier on Wednesday, the TVK-led government presented its maiden Budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly witnessed fiery exchanges between members of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), centring on allegations of corruption, fiscal management, and the implementation of social welfare schemes.The verbal duel began during the discussion on the State Budget, with former minister and DMK MLA Raghupathi taking a swipe at the TVK government over the manner in which its Ministers presented the Budget. "Our Finance Minister presented the Budget with a prayer bead in his hand. Agriculture Minister came here with Tirupati laddus and puliyodarai and presented the Agriculture Budget," Raghupathi said.On the functioning of the Right to Information Commission, Raghupathi said, "Several questions have been raised before the Right to Information Commission. You have stated that there is a delay in providing information because appointments to the Information Commission have not yet been made. People need to know about this. The vacancies in the Information Commission should be filled immediately within the next few days."He also referred to media reports about whether a committee headed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu Praveen Chakravarthy had been constituted to provide information. Higher Education Minister Viswanathan rejected the claim, saying, "Praveen Chakravarthy has been elected as a Rajya Sabha member and is not a member of this House.""I consider it unusual to discuss people who are not members of this House. Praveen Chakravarthy is neither part of any committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu Government nor does he represent the government in this matter," he said.Speaker JCD Prabakaran also cautioned members against referring to newspaper reports without permission. "If newspaper reports are shown without my permission, such material will not be permitted in the Legislative Assembly," the Speaker said.The debate turned sharper when Raghupathi raised allegations of "leakages" and questioned how there could be a "leakage" in government tenders. "You frequently talk about 'leakages'. We understand when there is a leak in a building. But how can there be a 'leakage' in a tender?" he asked.Finance Minister Dr N Marie Wilson said, "I have reviewed the accounts of three departments and submitted a detailed report to the Chief Minister regarding the irregularities or leakages identified in them. You will receive a response regarding these leakages soon."Raghupathi then alleged that a three per cent payment was required in the Water Resources Department for clearing bills. Water Resources Minister Anand rejected the allegation, saying, "Members talking about paying a percentage of money to get bills cleared may have been a practice during your regime. It does not happen under this government.""If such practices existed under this government, the Chief Minister would not have appointed us as ministers," he said.Leader of the House and TVK Minister Sengottaiyan also took a dig at Raghupathi, saying, "Everyone knows where the member came from and where he has reached."Raghupathi, however, defended his remarks, saying, "We are speaking only about the subject you have given us. I am referring only to matters contained in the Budget. Is there some other Budget that we are supposed to discuss?"He also sought clarification on the "Nammai Kaappom 48" scheme, which was introduced to prevent deaths caused by accidents and provided medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh. He asked about the current status of the scheme and whether it was still in operation.Health Minister Arun Raj said, "'Nammai Kaappom 48' will continue to be implemented."Raghupathi also accused the State government of surrendering to the Centre while referring to the 150-day employment scheme. Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjun also rejected allegations of corruption in the Water Resources and Public Works Departments. "The Chief Minister has repeatedly said that corruption is a serious offence under this government. If anyone takes even a bribe to purchase anything, none of those sitting here would remain ministers. So far, no one here has taken even a single rupee as a bribe," Arjun said.He also questioned the DMK over the Mekedatu issue and asked whether its MPs would participate in a meeting called by the Chief Minister.Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK had been the first party to raise the issue of delimitation. "DMK was the first party to raise the issue of delimitation. We brought five Chief Ministers from across India to Chennai and held discussions on the issue. The DMK president will consider the matter and make an announcement. At present, we are discussing the Agriculture Budget," he said.During the discussion, Raghupathi also questioned allocations for various welfare schemes, including free electricity, women's entitlement, the Thaimaman Seer scheme and the Super Bicycle Scheme. "Three lakh people have submitted applications regarding 200 units of free electricity. Many women have not received the women's entitlement amount," he said.He also said, "To those who asked, 'Where is our leader?', I say he is present in the welfare schemes introduced by the DMK government."Finance Minister Wilson hit back at the DMK over the State's debt. "He (MK Stalin) is also responsible for the debt of Rs 1.28 lakh on the head of every citizen. They say our leader is present in the women's entitlement scheme. We say that the debt is also present in it," he said.DMK leader and former minister Nehru defended the previous government's borrowing, saying, "The Finance Secretary clearly stated after the Budget was presented that the government borrows money only for development purposes.""The government cannot borrow money without the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. Instead of talking about debt, look at how many schemes have actually been implemented," he added.Raghupathi concluded the exchange by urging the government to maintain the State's economic growth. "We brought GDP growth to 11 per cent. Do not bring it down. At least try to maintain it at that level," he said.The Assembly on Friday passed the resolution urging the Centre for equitable and fair devolution of taxes, invoking the principle of fiscal federalism. Earlier on Wednesday, the TVK-led government presented its maiden Budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.