Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that his government is dedicated to women's safety and empowerment. He also announced the creation of a 'Dedicated Agniveer Cell' to support soldiers transitioning to civilian life from the Agnipath scheme.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the State government was working for the safety and empowerment of the women. "We have always tried to ensure that women's safety is ensured; they should also be empowered. All our laws are working in this direction," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "Measures taken by the state government are aimed at both strengthening women's security and creating an enabling environment for their empowerment," CM Dhami told reporters here.

Support for Agniveers

He also spoke on the government's "Dedicated Agniveer Cell", established in the State to back soldiers transitioning back to civilian life. "We have formed a dedicated Agniveer Cell. The first batch of Agniveers that will come, our effort will be that whatever help they need, whatever kind of work they can get, that will be provided to them," the Chief Minister said.

The Agnipath scheme was introduced by the Centre for recruitment of youth into the armed forces as Agniveers for a period of four years. Under the scheme, up to 25 per cent of a batch may be retained for regular service, while the remaining Agniveers complete their tenure and transition to civilian careers.

Uttarakhand has a strong military tradition, with a large number of families from the state having a history of service in the armed forces. The state government's Agniveer Cell is expected to help personnel transitioning out of the armed forces access suitable employment and other opportunities.

The remarks underline the state government's focus on supporting Agniveers after their military tenure while continuing efforts towards women's safety and empowerment in Uttarakhand. (ANI)