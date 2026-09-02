Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy as a national-level institution after attending the passing-out parade of 403 officers. He noted that an SP conference will be held to discuss key security issues.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) has evolved into a national-level institution, with police forces from Assam, Manipur, Goa and several other states undergoing training at the academy.

CM Sarma attended the passing-out parade of the police academy. "Lachit Barphukan Police Academy has now evolved into a national-level institution. Police forces from Assam, Manipur, Goa, and many other states undergo training here," Sarma said.

He said the passing-out parade for DSPs and Assam Police Communication personnel was held on Wednesday and that he had the privilege of witnessing their outstanding performance.

SP Conference to Strengthen Assam Police

The Chief Minister said the State-Level Conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) will be held at the academy over the next two days.

"Over the next two days, the State-Level Conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) will be held here at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy," he said.

"This SP conference plays a crucial role in strengthening the Assam Police," he said, adding that he would remain at the academy for the next two days.

Sarma said discussions during the conference would focus on advancing efforts on issues including crimes against women, crimes against children and the fight against drugs.

"We will work diligently to advance our efforts regarding issues such as crimes against women, crimes against children, and our fight against drugs...," he said.

403 Officers Pass Out from LBPA

Meanwhile, Sarma shared a post on X highlighting the passing out of 403 officers and personnel from the LBPA in Dergaon.

"More arms to @assampolice as 403 Officers and personnel pass out today from LBPA Dergaon, ready to serve Assam and secure its future," he posted.

The Chief Minister attended the passing-out parade as the newly trained officers and personnel completed their training at the academy. (ANI)