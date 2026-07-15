In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, a driverless auto tempo crashed after the driver started it from the rear without engaging the handbrake. The runaway vehicle performed an unintended 'wheelie' before colliding with another vehicle, as captured in a viral video, highlighting the dangers of not using a parking brake.

In a bizarre yet dangerous incident, an auto tempo collided with another vehicle after the driver failed to pull up the handbrake while starting the vehicle, reportedly in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the onlookers stunned as the runaway tempo performed an unintended 'wheelie' before crashing.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially Instagram, the tempo without a driver was seen suddenly lurching forward and picking up speed, front wheels off the ground, before crashing into another vehicle, leading to minor yet noteworthy property damage, before finally coming to a complete stop.

The vehicles are expected to lose control of momentum after impact when the handbrake is not pulled up, as the engine continues to deliver power to the wheels, often causing the vehicle to behave erratically or continue moving until it meets significant resistance, resulting in the vehicle's unexpected lift and subsequent collision.

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How Bizarre Mishap Unfolded?

In a video that went viral on social media, the driver of a bus was recording the incident when a tempo driver was seen sitting at the rear of his cargo vehicle, apparently working on its engine, as smoke billowed from the exhaust.

As soon as he started the engine while still seated at the back, the cargo tempo suddenly lurched forward, lifting its front wheels off the ground in a freak 'wheelie' before spiraling out of control and crashing into a vehicle travelling in the same direction. The tempo had been parked on the side of the road moments earlier.

The tempo collided with the vehicle from which the driver was recording the incident, causing minor damage before eventually coming to a halt. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the bizarre mishap.

The driver might have forgotten to pull up the handbrake while starting the engine, but the incident could have been far more serious had the tempo struck pedestrians or moving traffic at a higher speed. Since the vehicle was parked roadside just moments earlier, the unexpected movement caught everyone by surprise.

If the handbrake is not engaged, the engine can continue transmitting power to the wheels, causing the vehicle to move unexpectedly until it is stopped by braking, an obstacle, or another vehicle.

What Happens When the Handbrake Isn't Engaged?

Every vehicle is equipped with a handbrake, also known as a parking brake, designed to keep it stationary when parked. The foot brake is completely separate from the handbrake, as the former is used while driving the vehicle, while the latter is specifically designed to prevent unintended movement when the vehicle is parked or left unattended.

By mechanically locking the wheels, the handbrake prevents the vehicle from rolling due to gravity or engine movement, especially on slopes or uneven surfaces. If a vehicle is left without engaging the handbrake, it can begin moving unexpectedly if the engine is started while in gear, be it the first or reverse.

The unengaged handbrake, combined with the engine transmitting power to the wheels, can cause the vehicle to lurch forward or backward unexpectedly, increasing the risk of collisions or accidents, property damage, or serious injuries if anyone or anything is in its path.

Therefore, the incident from Uttar Pradesh underscores the importance of engaging the handbrake before starting the engine, particularly while carrying out repairs or maintenance, to prevent unexpected vehicle movement and potential accidents.

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