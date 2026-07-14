The Maharashtra FDA suspended food licences of three eateries in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar and Umarkhadi after inspections revealed serious hygiene and food safety violations, including unrectified deficiencies, pest entry, and unhygienic storage.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of three eateries in Mumbai after inspections revealed serious violations of hygiene and food safety norms, the department said on Tuesday.

According to the FDA, a total of six inspections were carried out, following which the licences of three food businesses in Bhendi Bazaar and Umarkhadi were suspended for failing to comply with food safety regulations.

First Eatery Failed to Rectify 25 Deficiencies

The FDA said one establishment's food licence was suspended on July 14 after a re-inspection conducted on July 13 found that 25 major deficiencies identified earlier had not been rectified. The outlet had first been inspected on April 16, following which an improvement notice was issued on April 28.

During the re-inspection, officials found wet and slippery kitchen floors, absence of records for raw material procurement, no testing records for drinking water quality, lack of documentation regarding the quality of cooking oil, failure to maintain proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect-proof screens, allowing pest entry.

Violations at Second Eatery

Another eatery's food licence was suspended on July 14 after an inspection on July 13 revealed multiple serious hygiene violations. These included thick layers of burnt black oil residue on kitchen floors, open windows near the food preparation area allowing unrestricted entry of flies, insects and birds, peeling paint and heavy grease deposits on walls and ceilings, unhygienic storage of raw materials, absence of supplier records, use of old and unclean utensils, lack of drinking water quality testing records, and inadequate drainage arrangements required for effective pest control.

Third Restaurant's Immediate Licence Suspension

A third restaurant also had its food licence suspended with immediate effect on July 13 after inspectors found inadequate storage arrangements for food items, chemicals and packaging materials, doors without insect-proof protection, equipment made from corroded and substandard materials, peeling paint and damaged plaster on walls and ceilings, absence of mandatory food testing records, and failure to conduct drinking water quality tests.

FDA Vows Continued Action

The FDA said it would continue to take stringent action against any food business that compromises consumer health or violates food safety regulations.