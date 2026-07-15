Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau booked HMDA Chief Engineer B Ravinder in a disproportionate assets case. ACB raids at 11 locations uncovered assets worth Rs 9.24 crore, including properties, cash, and gold. The investigation is ongoing.

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against B Ravinder, Chief Engineer at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the case was registered by City Range-I under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. The agency alleged that Ravinder acquired assets through corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

ACB Conducts Widespread Searches

Following the registration of the case, ACB officials conducted simultaneous searches on Tuesday at Ravinder's residence, office and nine other locations linked to his relatives, associates and alleged benamidars.

Over Rs 9 Crore in Assets Unearthed

During the searches, officials identified assets including five open plots valued at Rs 38.89 lakh in Kondakal, Kistapur and Pasamala; four residential flats worth Rs 2.07 crore in Narsingi and Nanakramguda; four acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 6 lakh in Gudur village of Kothur Mandal and Shamshabad; a semi-finished villa worth Rs 1.33 crore in Mokila village; and a G+4 building in Kondapur valued at Rs 3 crore. The ACB stated that the market value of these properties is expected to be significantly higher than their official valuation.

According to the PRO, ACB, officials also recovered cash amounting to Rs 3.82 lakh, bank balances of approximately Rs 45.05 lakh, gold ornaments weighing around 1,440 grams valued at Rs 36.70 lakh, silver ornaments weighing about 12.5 kg valued at Rs 10 lakh, household articles worth Rs 17.24 lakh, electronic gadgets valued at Rs 9.32 lakh and four vehicles collectively valued at approximately Rs 1.16 crore.

Investigation Ongoing

The total value of the assets identified so far has been estimated at Rs 9.24 crore. The ACB said further verification of additional assets is underway. The accused officer will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad for judicial remand. The investigation is ongoing.