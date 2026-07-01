Samajwadi Advocates Association President Krishna Kanhaiya Pal sent a defamation notice to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over 'derogatory' remarks linking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to a Ram Mandir embezzlement case accused. Dubey has hit back at the SP.

Samajwadi Advocates Association President Krishna Kanhaiya Pal has said that he has sent a defamation notice to Nishikant Dubey over "derogatory" remarks even as the BJP leader slammed the Samajwadi Party over the manner in which it had sent the notice. Nishikant Dubey, MP, also said in a social media post that he has not sought any apology from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Krishna Kanhaiya Pal alleged that Nishikant Dubey sought to link an accused in the Ram Mandir embezzlement case with the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. The Samajwadi Party has sent a legal notice to Dubey over his remarks.

'Constitutes Defamation': SP Advocate

"It began when a user shared content on his X handle depicting a conversation between Akhilesh Yadav and Tinnu Yadav, an accused in the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir. Nishikant Dubey shared this content on his own X handle and added some derogatory comments...if anyone makes derogatory comments against the Samajwadi Party or its chief, it constitutes defamation under the provisions of the BNS. In that capacity, I sent a defamation notice to Nishikant Dubey...he did not stop there...he made remarks about me, specifically regarding my identity as an advocate...I sent him a defamation notice through my counsel," Kanhaiya Pal told ANI on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, too, hails from a backward caste. I am a Pal, and I also belong to a backward caste. Akhilesh Yadav also comes from a backward caste. Akhilesh Yadav's entire struggle is a fight for the Indian Constitution," he added.

'I Fight With Manhood': Nishikant Dubey Hits Back

Dubey, in a post on X on Monday evening, took potshots at the Samajwadi Party and said he had not sought an apology from Akhilesh Yadav. "The lawyer is Pal who is for Akhilesh Yadav ji. I advise the Samajwadi Party again to explain it...First, a defamation notice should have been served by Akhilesh ji, but in retaliation, Pal served it. When I asked Pal who you are, Pal sent a notice through another lawyer. Now a new story: I have not asked for any apology from Akhilesh Yadav ji. I am a man from the banks of the Ganga, I fight with manhood and honor. Socialist ideology is made for rumours," he said.

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, have been targeting the BJP over the Ram Mandir donation row. Uttar Pradesh government has said that no one guilty will be spared in the embezzlement case. (ANI)