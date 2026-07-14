A small argument over cutting down a banana tree on the roadside turned deadly in Bihar. An army soldier and his father were shot and killed by their own cousin.

In a shocking incident from Vaishali, Bihar, an army soldier and his father were shot dead by their own cousin. The whole fight started over something as small as a banana tree planted on the roadside. The victims have been identified as Jitendra Kumar, a soldier posted in Delhi, and his father, Munarik Rai. Jitendra had come to his village on leave just a few days ago after another relative died from an electric shock. The dispute began when some plants causing a nuisance to people on the road were being cleared.

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During this clean-up, a banana tree that Jitendra's cousin, Jagdish Rai, had planted was also cut down. This led to a huge fight between Jitendra and Jagdish. The local police were called, and they managed to calm everyone down, temporarily resolving the issue before leaving. However, just after the police left, Jagdish Rai returned with a gun. He opened fire on Jitendra and his father, Munarik Rai. Munarik Rai died right there on the spot. Jitendra was critically injured and rushed to Sadar Hospital, but doctors couldn't save him. During the attempt to arrest him, Jagdish Rai was shot by the police. He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

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