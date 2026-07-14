Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri's brother, Shaligram Garg, allegedly opened fire on a man in a land dispute in MP's Chhatarpur. The victim was injured, and police have launched an investigation, registering an FIR against Garg.

Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri's estranged younger brother, Shaligram Garg, allegedly opened fire at a man over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the incident.

The incident allegedly took place in Koda village under the jurisdiction of Rajnagar police station in the Chhatarpur district on Tuesday following a dispute between two groups that escalated into a shooting.

Victim Recounts Attack

The injured, identified as Motilal Kushwaha, alleged that Shaligram Garg, along with two or three others, assaulted him and opened fire. Kushwaha said, "Shaligram Garg, Ankit Mishra, and two or three others were there. They beat me up and opened fire. They fired three or four rounds from a pistol. I was also hit on the ear. Shaligram Garg struck me here with a stick. He was trying to take over people's land--he had already seized a lot of village land. He hit me on the head with a stick here, and he also fired shots from a pistol. I saw him (Shaligram) firing with my own eyes. There were four or five people."

Police Launch Investigation

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajat Saklecha, said that upon receiving information, the police station incharge reached the incident site and the injured man was brought to the district hospital, where his medical examination was being conducted. "The police received information from Koda village, within the Rajnagar police station area, regarding a dispute between two groups that escalated into a shooting incident initiated by one side. Upon receiving this information, the Station House Officer (SHO) arrived at the scene; an injured individual was brought to the district hospital, where an X-ray is currently being conducted," Saklecha told ANI.

He further said that the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) was inspecting the incident site and that all allegations were being verified. "Investigations are underway regarding the physical altercation and the specific weapons used. Preliminary findings indicate the presence of a bullet in the victim's body. The police are recording the formal complaint and are initiating further legal proceedings. An FIR is being registered against four accused individuals--three named and one unidentified. Shaligram is one of the accused," the SP said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.