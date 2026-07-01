Following ex-councillor Tahir Hussain's conviction in the Delhi riots case, the AAP has adopted a quiet stance despite BJP attacks. AAP highlights his 2020 suspension and his later candidacy for AIMIM to distance the party from the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party appears to have adopted a restrained approach in responding to the Tahir Hussain case. Tahir Hussain, who was formerly an AAP councillor, has been found guilty by Delhi's Karkardooma court in connection with the Delhi riots on Monday. Following the verdict, the BJP has been attacking AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, but AAP's leaders have largely remained silent.

AAP's Muted Response and Defense

In response to the Karkardooma Court's verdict and the BJP leader's criticism, AAP issued a written statement on Monday night, and on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet. However, the party has not given any video statement or press briefing. Meanwhile, when asked about the matter, AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan merely said that this verdict has come from the Sessions Court, and it is expected that an appeal will be filed in the High Court, where there is hope for justice.

AAP leaders are distancing themselves from the case on the grounds that the party had suspended Tahir Hussain from the party immediately after the riots.

Another key element of AAP's defence is that Tahir Hussain contested the last Delhi Assembly election as a candidate of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. On this issue, Arvind Kejriwal, in a post, responded to the BJP on the same basis. Replying to BJP leader Amit Malviya's attack, Kejriwal wrote in a post on social media platform "X", "We expelled him from AAP long long back. Didn't he join one of chanda chor party's sister organisations?"

BJP Escalates Attack on AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday evening over the issue, targeting Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia. She went on to ask, "Will Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh answer how many other such acts of inciting riots in Delhi they have orchestrated?"

However, so far, the Aam Aadmi Party has not responded to these allegations either.

AAP's Official Statement

Issuing a written statement on the matter on Tuesday evening, the Aam Aadmi Party said, "Within hours of an FIR being registered against Tahir Hussain in the 2020 Delhi riots case, the AAP suspended him from the party's primary membership on February 27, 2020. Since then, he has had no association with AAP."

"Tahir Hussain contested the Delhi Assembly election as an AIMIM candidate. He contested from Mustafabad, a Muslim-majority constituency, where his candidature split the Muslim vote and ultimately helped the BJP candidate win the seat," reads the statement. (ANI)