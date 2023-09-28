Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force on Thursday (September 28) arrested Abdul Samad, a known associate of the notorious Atiq Ahmad gang, in Delhi. Samad, who is also the brother-in-law of Ashraf Ahmed, Atiq's brother, had a substantial bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

    This arrest comes as a significant development in the ongoing investigations into the high-profile murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

    Samad's capture took place around 2 am at a DDA flat located opposite Delhi's Select City Walk mall in Malviya Nagar. He had ventured to Delhi to meet his girlfriend when the arrest was made. Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, confirmed the arrest and highlighted the strategic nature of the operation.

    It is alleged that Samad played a pivotal role in facilitating meetings between individuals and Ashraf Ahmed during the latter's incarceration at Bareilly jail. Following the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal, an FIR was filed against Samad, Ashraf, jail officials, and others. The charges included conspiracy, extortion, and providing protection to criminals, among others.

    During the course of the interrogation, Samad disclosed that he had been evading arrest by moving through multiple locations in Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. He resided in Khusbhu Enclave in Bareilly during the period when his brother-in-law, Ashraf, was incarcerated at Bareilly jail.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
