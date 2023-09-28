Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Help us find their remains for funeral': Parents of missing Manipuri students appeal to govt

    The disappearance of the two students on July 6, last seen on CCTV footage in Bishnupur district, raised initial suspicions of elopement. However, further investigations have revealed a much darker truth.

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    In a heart-wrenching plea, the parents of the two students who were brutally murdered have urged authorities to help locate the remains of their children. They seek to conduct the final rites for the boy and girl "with the dignity they deserve," hoping that the recent involvement of CBI investigators will solve the mystery of their children's resting places.

    The 18-year-old girl's father, Hijam Kulajit, expressed the family's deep pain and longing to bid farewell properly to their children. "We just want to see our children one last time and conduct their last rites with the dignity they deserve. Nothing can substitute the loss," he said. According to Meitei customs, a small portion of the clothes they wore is needed for the final rites.

    The disappearance of the two students on July 6, last seen on CCTV footage in Bishnupur district, raised initial suspicions of elopement. However, further investigations have revealed a much darker truth. Their phones were tracked to Churachandpur district, deepening the mystery.

    The 20-year-old boy's family continues to grapple with their loss. His mother, unable to accept her son's demise, continues to prepare meals for him daily. She revealed, "It's been two-and-a-half months now, but I haven't washed the blanket of my son as I can still smell him."

    Both families adhere to Meitei customs, offering incense sticks, candles, and a small portion of food daily in front of their children's photographs until the final rites can be performed. They place their hopes on the CBI investigation, seeking answers to why their children were murdered.

    Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that those responsible for kidnapping and killing the two Manipuri youths would be apprehended and punished.

