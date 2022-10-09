Day after Election Commission freeze, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to go into a huddle

Both factions are expected to chalk out the future course of action in light of the EC freezing the bow and arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena. Reports suggested that the Uddhav camp is likely to move the Supreme Court against the poll body's decision.

A day after the Election Commission froze the Shiv Sena's name and party symbol, rival camps -- one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde -- are set to go into a huddle. According to sources, Uddhav has called for a meeting at noon, while Shinde will meet his faction leaders at 7 PM on Sunday.

During the meeting, both factions are expected to chalk out the future course of action in light of the EC freezing the bow and arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena. Reports suggested that the Uddhav camp is likely to move the Supreme Court against the poll body's decision. In fact, it is learnt that both factions do not want to let go of the bow and arrow symbol before the crucial bye-election to the Andheri-East assembly constituency and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had on Saturday targetted the rebels after the EC order came. In a Twitter post in Marathi, Aditya said that the 'shameless and vile act' of freezing the Shiv Sena and its symbol was committed by the 'Khokewale' (those with boxes of cash) traitors. He further said, 'We are on the side of the truth. We will fight and win. Satyamev Jayate!'

The by-poll in Andheri East in suburban Mumbai is scheduled for November 3. The bypoll is the first electoral test for the Thackeray group after the party split in June this year. Interestingly, the Shinde group is not contesting in the upcoming bypoll; the contest is between the BJP and the Thackeray-led faction.

The EC, in its order, has asked both factions to come up with three choices to name their groups and as many symbols by Monday. The interim EC order came after the Shinde faction wrote to the poll body requesting that it be allocated the Shiv Sena symbol ahead of the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

The EC order said: 'The Commission is duty bound to ensure that all electoral steps of the bye-election are free of any contradiction and confusion, and thus its next step is necessarily agnostic to the possibility of either of the factions participating in the poll.'

'Freezing' Democracy

Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Sunday trained guns on the Election Commission over its decision to freeze the Shiv Sena and its symbol. Taking to Twitter, Sibal said: "Election Commission... Behind the scenes is the Government's submission. Upfront, they call it the Election Commission! Shame on institutions who do the government's bidding!"

"Election Commission freezes Sena Election symbol... Amounts to 'freezing' Democracy. The 'bow and arrow' belongs to the real Shiv Sena led by Udhav. The 'Defectors Platter' for serving the BJP belongs to Shinde's faction," he added.

