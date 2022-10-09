Waterlogged streets in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra, UP to witness heavy rains

While the national capital woke up to waterlogged streets, the Met office has predicted heavy rains for Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and parts of the Northeast.

While the streets of the nation's capital were flooded, the Met Office projected significant rainfall for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and portions of the Northeast. The last 40 hours of nonstop rain have resulted in waterlogging in several portions of the Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas. During the early hours of Sunday, the Met Office projected mild to moderate rain over and around the entire Delhi-NCR region.

Barring a few showers in the morning, Delhi-NCR and nearby regions are gazing at clearer sky later in the day and no alert has been issued. All 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall today. Moderate rainfall will continue till tomorrow. No warning was issued. No significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, said RK Jenamani, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Day after Election Commission freeze, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions to go into a huddle

Maharashtra has been issued a yellow alert by the Met Office. Thunderstorms are expected in Maharashtra, along with isolated heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for areas of central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and the Konkan region for the next three to four days, as per IMD.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, and west Madhya Pradesh till Monday; west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan on Sunday; and east Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. On Sunday, isolated heavy rain is expected in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: For jobs, be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Gujarat, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam on Sunday, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka through Monday, and Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until Tuesday, according to the IMD. However, moderate to severe rain is expected in West Bengal and Sikkim through Wednesday, and in Bihar on Tuesday.