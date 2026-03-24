A retired CRPF jawan climbed a mobile tower in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, protesting over ₹12 lakh allegedly unpaid by two people. Bhawar Singh remained on the tower for nearly an hour before police convinced him to come down safely. He said financial stress had badly affected his family. Police have assured action, are checking his bank details.

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has gone viral showing a retired CRPF jawan climbing a mobile tower and creating a scene for nearly an hour. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in Khanoda village under Ahar police station area.

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Retired jawan alleges unpaid money

The man has been identified as Bhawar Singh, a retired head constable from the Central Reserve Police Force. He claimed that more than ₹12 lakh is owed to him by two people, who have not returned his money despite repeated requests, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

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Bhawar Singh said that due to this financial problem, his family is facing serious difficulties, and he has been under stress.

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Family struggles and emotional stress

He also shared that his grandson had died in 2025 in Varanasi due to illness. According to him, the money was given earlier for a lottery by his grandson. After retirement, Bhawar Singh now lives in the village and depends on farming.

He further claimed that his financial condition has worsened over time, and this has deeply affected his family.

Police rush to the spot

As soon as police received information, a team led by Ahar station officer Bhuvnesh Kumar Singh reached the spot. The officer spoke to Bhawar Singh over the phone while he was still on top of the tower.

After a long effort and careful discussion, police were able to convince him to come down safely.

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Assurance of action by police

Police assured Bhawar Singh that his complaint would be properly checked and action would be taken. He was later taken to the police station for further process. The officer said that Bhawar Singh’s bank passbook is being called for verification. Legal action will be taken after receiving his written complaint, the Dainik Bhaskar report added.

Interestingly, the station officer also has a background in paramilitary forces, which helped him connect with Bhawar Singh and calm him down.