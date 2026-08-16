In a shocking incident in Meerut, a delivery agent was allegedly assaulted by a resident over a delayed food order, an event captured entirely on CCTV. The viral footage shows the resident physically confronting and dragging the agent inside his flat, prompting a police investigation to find the absconding accused.

In a shocking incident reported from Meerut's apartment society in Ganga Nagar, a delivery agent was allegedly assaulted by a resident following a dispute over the order being delayed, leading to a physical confrontation that was entirely captured on surveillance cameras.

In viral CCTV footage, a man was seen physically confronting the delivery agent after his order was not delivered on time, resulting in an intense argument before the situation quickly spiraled out of control. The delivery agent appeared to be helpless, given the hostile behavior of the individual involved, as the dispute escalated far beyond a verbal disagreement.

Since delivery agents are often subjected to verbal abuse and harsh working conditions, this latest episode highlights a daily encounter for delivery personnel, where they have to constantly navigate high-pressure environments, public apathy, and physical vulnerability while trying to make a living.

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How Did The Incident Unfold?

The shocking incident took place on the night of August 14, on the eve of India’s Independence Day, at Ganga Heights apartment in Meerut. The accused in the video appeared to have ordered the food, but the delivery agent ended up reaching the apartment complex later than expected.

In a viral clip, after the delivery agent rang the doorbell, the man came out and said something to him, reportedly identified as Amit, which led to a heated argument. The accused was seen snatching his mobile and assaulting him, while a woman, who came out of the flat, didn’t do anything to stop the attack, but instead joined the confrontation.

The situation escalated further when the accused dragged him inside their residence, and he was allegedly beaten up for some time and eventually allowed to leave, prompting local authorities to step in after the footage circulated widely online.

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The terrifying video of the incident appeared to have shown that the physical vulnerability and safety of frontline gig workers remain severely compromised, as public accountability continues to lag behind the harsh realities they face on a daily basis.

It remains unclear what happened after the delivery agent was allegedly dragged inside the residence. However, reports stated that the accused threatened the victim, warning him that he would be falsely implicated in a sexual assault case if he reported the incident to anyone.

The Accused Absconding

The CCTV footage of the shocking incident went viral on social media and brought to the attention of the local authorities, who promptly initiated an investigation and launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the absconding resident.

The case has been registered against the accused based on the complaint filed by the victim, Amit, at Bhawanuan police station, and the police have registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the local police officer, Sudhir Kumar, a viral video of the shocking incident came to the police’s attention on social media, adding that the accused beat up the delivery agent for arriving five minutes late to deliver the food order, leading to swift legal action and ongoing efforts to track down the fleeing suspect.

Further speaking on the matter, Sudhir Kumar said the accused had been identified, and efforts were underway to locate him, while appropriate legal action would follow based on the findings of the investigation.

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