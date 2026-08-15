Two masked men stormed into a cyber cafe in Greater Noida, brandished a pistol at an employee and escaped with Rs 80,000 in cash. The incident, reported from Malkpur village, was captured on CCTV and has triggered a police probe.

Two masked men stormed into a cyber cafe in Greater Noida, brandished a pistol at an employee and escaped with Rs 80,000 in cash. The incident, reported from Malkpur village, was captured on CCTV and has triggered a police probe. The cafe was being run by Mohit, a native of Aligarh, who lived nearby in rented accommodation. On the day of the incident, Mohit had stepped out for lunch, leaving a young employee, Usman, in charge of the shop.

During his absence, two men arrived on a motorcycle and entered the cafe with their faces hidden. CCTV footage captured one suspect pointing a pistol at Usman, while his accomplice moving towards a rack inside the shop.

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The second accused then allegedly slapped Usman before opening the rack and removing Rs 80,000 kept inside. As the duo prepared to flee, Usman attempted to step outside, but one of the robbers returned and threatened to shoot him if he raised an alarm.

The two suspects then sped away on their motorcycle. After they fled, Usman raised an alarm, prompting police personnel to rush to the spot. A forensic team also examined the cafe and collected evidence that could help them to identify the accused.

The Station House Officer said that Mohit also helped customers deposit cash into their bank accounts through the cafe and had brought the Rs 80,000 from a bank shortly before the robbery.

Police are now investigating whether the suspects had followed Mohit from the bank and targeted the cafe after learning that he was carrying the cash.

Senior police officials have formed four teams to track down the accused. CCTV footage and other evidence gathered from the scene are being scrutinised to establish the suspects' identities, movements and possible escape route.