For the first time, the Tricolour was hoisted on Independence Day in Boter village, a former Naxal stronghold in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad. Villagers, once living in fear, celebrated with ITBP, marking a new era of freedom and development.

The Tricolour was hoisted for the first time on Independence Day in Boter village, deep inside the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, which was once part of the Red Corridor. The flag was hoisted at the government primary school in Boter and at the camp of the 29th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Villagers said national festivals were not celebrated earlier in the area due to fear and restrictions imposed by Naxalites.

'Now, They Feel Liberated': Villagers Recount Change

Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Station House Officer of Orchha, said the Independence Day programme was organised for the first time in the Boter village. SHO Pandey said, "For the first time, flag hoisting has been done here. Villagers were also offered snacks. With the Police camp opening here, villagers are excited and met us warmly. Once the area became Naxal-free, it has been developing rapidly. We are proud to be here to witness the flag hoisting for the first time. Since the area was Naxal-affected, people used to be scared. Now, they feel liberated."

Ravikant, an assistant teacher at the government primary school in Boter, said the Tricolour was being hoisted there for the first time and that villagers were happy while children were excited. He said, "Never before was the Tricolour hoisted here. This is the first time that we have hoisted the national flag here. The entire village is enthused. After the Police camp was set up here, road construction began. Earlier, people were in fear of Naxals, so Independence Day was not celebrated." Ravikant added that the Tricolour was also hoisted in Rekhapal, Diwalur and Kumnar.

A resident, Kauru Ram Mandavi, said Naxals had earlier prohibited villagers from hoisting the Tricolour and would beat those who defied the instructions. He said villagers were also required to seek permission before going to markets or other villages. Mandavi said, "We have hoisted the Tricolour for the first time here today. Before this, Naxals used to come here and forbid us from hoisting the Tiranga. If one defied them, they used to beat up people. No Naxal has come here since last year. Police camp was set up here last year." He said the establishment of the police camp had allowed villagers to participate in national celebrations without the fear they had faced earlier.

Another resident, Raju Ram Mandavi, said, "We hoisted the Tricolour today. Before this, we never did it because Naxals used to stop us. It feels so good today. Everyone is overjoyed. This became possible only after the setting up of a Police camp here. Roads have now been built here. Police personnel help us a lot in times of need. Naxals have stopped coming here since last year after the Police camp was set up."

Raju said the area had also seen road construction and increased assistance from police personnel following the establishment of the camp. Raju said the police camp had brought changes, including road construction and medical assistance. He added that security personnel helped villagers reach the camp during medical emergencies and provided medicines and injections.

The Turning Point: Operation Kagar

Boter and Gundekot were earlier considered areas with a strong Naxal presence. Villagers said they were subjected to restrictions on movement and national festivals, with orders to hoist black flags instead of the Tricolour.

The change followed a security operation launched in the region on May 21, 2025, under Operation Kagar. The encounter lasted nearly 50 hours and resulted in the deaths of 27 Naxals, including Maoist organisation General Secretary Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, who carried a reward of Rs 1.5 crore, according to the background provided. Following the operation, security was strengthened, and a new police camp was established in the area.

Villagers said the arrival of the camp gradually reduced their fear and improved access to roads, healthcare, ration supplies and government documents.

This year's Independence Day celebrations saw children holding the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans alongside ITBP personnel, marking a significant change for villagers who said they had earlier lived under restrictions imposed by Naxals. (ANI)