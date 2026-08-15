Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Udaipur for a two-day visit to Rajasthan, where he was welcomed by CM Bhajanlal Sharma. Shah is scheduled to unveil a statue and address a rally in Chittorgarh, and launch development projects in Alwar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Maharana Pratap Airport in Dabok, Udaipur, late on Saturday for a two-day visit to Rajasthan, where he was received by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma along with state ministers and local BJP leaders.

"On arrival in the land of the brave, Rajasthan, a heartfelt welcome and felicitation was extended to the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji by presenting a bouquet of flowers at Udaipur Airport," Bhajanlal Sharma posted on X.

State Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, Cooperation Minister Gautam Dak, district in-charge minister Hemant Meena, MPs CP Joshi and Mannalal Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasia and several MLAs were present at the airport. BJP city district president Gajpal Singh Rathore and rural district president Pushkar Teli were also present.

"Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister of the country, Shri @AmitShah ji, upon his arrival in Rajasthan, the glorious land of valour, courage, and heroism," Rajasthan BJP posted on X.

Following his arrival, Shah and Chief Minister Sharma proceeded to the Udaipur Circuit House for an overnight stay.

Shah's Sunday Schedule in Chittorgarh and Alwar

On Sunday, Shah and CM Sharma are scheduled to travel by helicopter to Nimbahera in Chittorgarh district, where they will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and address a public rally.

Shah is also scheduled to visit Alwar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 6,262 crore.

During his visit to Alwar, the Union Home Minister is also expected to distribute appointment letters under the Mukhyamantri Rozgar Utsav and disburse financial assistance instalments to farmers.

The visit comes as part of Shah's scheduled programmes in the state. (ANI)