A temple priest in Rangareddy, Telangana, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Locals witnessed the incident, recorded it on video, and informed the authorities, leading to the priest's arrest by Cyberabad police.

A temple priest has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl inside a temple in Rangareddy district in Telangana, police said on Saturday. The incident took place within the limits of Ramachandrapuram police station in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate area.

According to police, locals noticed the priest allegedly behaving inappropriately with the minor, recorded the incident on video and informed the authorities.

Priest Taken Into Custody

Police said they registered a case and took Sayanna into custody. An investigation into the matter is underway. A police official said, "We have registered a case, taken the accused into custody, and are investigating the matter."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)