In Dehradun’s Vasant Vihar, a 75-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by a scooter-borne man who pretended to ask for directions. CCTV captured her fall during the snatching, sparking outrage. Police are investigating the incident.

In a shocking yet concerning incident, an elderly woman was allegedly robbed of her gold chain by a scooter-borne miscreant reportedly in Dehradun's Vasant Vihar area, with chilling CCTV footage of the daylight attack now surfacing on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

In a video that went viral on X, the woman identified as 75-year-old Rajrani Mittal was seen falling after a scooter-borne criminal violently snatched her gold chain while pretending to ask for directions during her routine evening walk. Without concern about the elderly woman’s vulnerability, the culprit fled the scene on an unnumbered vehicle.

The shocking incident appeared to have taken place on an empty street in Vasant Vihar Phase-2, where the victim was walking alone before the ruthless assailant targeted her under the guise of seeking help.

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How Did The Shocking Incident Unfold?

Since Dehradun’s Vasant Vihar has become a growing concern for residents regarding local security, the harrowing sequence of events was entirely captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

In viral footage, an elderly woman can be seen walking with his walking stick, apparently because of her age, when the scooter-borne perpetrator slows down beside her and pretends to ask for directions. The 75-year-old Rajrani Mittal was kind enough to show him the way, only for the ruthless criminal to exploit her kindness.

When she turned her neck to the right side of her body to point in the direction, the culprit took advantage of the moment to violently wrench the gold chain from her neck, sending her crashing heavily to the pavement as he sped off without even a second glance at the helpless senior citizen struggling on the ground.

The elderly struggled to get up after losing her balance from the sudden impact, leaving behind her walking stick as locals and authorities reviewed the footage to identify and apprehend the absconding miscreant.

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It was reported that it was the second chain-snatching incident in Vasant Vihar in the last 24 hours, triggering immense panic and mounting public concern among residents over police patrolling and safety standards in the posh residential neighbourhood. The local police have registered an FIR and formed multiple special teams to track down the culprit using the recovered CCTV footage.

Social Media Erupts in Outrage Over Attack on Elderly Woman

The viral video of an elderly woman being violently robbed and knocked to the ground has sparked widespread outrage on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens condemning the attacker and expressing concern over her safety and the rising threat of chain-snatching incidents.

Taking to their X handles, many users expressed anger over the shocking attack, with some highlighting the serious injury risks faced by the elderly woman after being violently knocked down. Others called for strict repression against the culprit, while several raised concerns over the safety of senior citizens.

However, some users urged the need for greater vigilance around elderly people, urging families to ensure senior citizens are accompanied during walks, while others criticised the perceived lack of law and order and called for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

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The local police have launched an investigation, and the special teams have already been deployed to track down the culprit according to the CCTV footage that has been recovered from the cameras installed in the surrounding residential lanes of Vasant Vihar Phase-2.

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