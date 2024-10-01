Uttar Pradesh: Family alleges nurse's Rs 5,100 demand led to newborn's death in Mainpuri

The newborn was rushed to Saifai Medical College for emergency treatment but was declared dead shortly after arrival. Doctors at the medical college attributed the infant's death to improper care during labor.

A family in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri reportedly said that a nurse's demand for money led to the death of their newborn due to a critical delay in care. The incident took place at the CHC hospital in Karhal, where Sanjali, the wife of Sujit Kumar from Anoha Patara, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on September 19.

It is reportedly said that nurse Jyoti demanded Rs 5,100 before releasing the baby. When the family couldn't pay immediately, the nurse allegedly placed the infant on a table and refused to hand him over. According to Sujit, the delay lasted around 40 minutes, and by the time he managed to pay the demanded amount, the baby's condition had deteriorated.

"The family members claimed they repeatedly pleaded with the nurse to give them the baby, but she refused, resulting in the infant's death," said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. RC Gupta. Sujit said that after finally receiving the baby, he alerted the hospital staff about the child's worsening condition.

The newborn was rushed to Saifai Medical College for emergency treatment but was declared dead shortly after arrival. Doctors at the medical college attributed the infant's death to improper care during labor.

A formal complaint has been filed with local authorities, and the CMO has initiated an investigation into the matter. A three-member committee has been set up to examine the case, with findings expected within three days.

Meanwhile, nurse Jyoti has been transferred to ensure an impartial inquiry into the incident. The investigation will determine whether the alleged delay and mishandling directly contributed to the newborn's death.

