Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath blesses children who visited Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed and interacted with young devotees who visited Baba Gorakhnath at the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday morning. He spent time conversing with the children, offering them chocolates, and blessing them for a bright future.

As part of the week-long Srimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Gyan Yagya at Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister followed his traditional routine on Sunday. After offering prayers at the temple and paying respects at the samadhi of his guru, Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath, CM Yogi spent time at the temple's cowshed, engaging in cow service.

During his visit, the Chief Minister noticed children with their families near the main temple and called them over. He asked each child their name, where they were from, and which class they were in, speaking to them in a warm and friendly manner, even sharing a few lighthearted moments.

He gifted them chocolates and showered them with love, affection, and blessings.

