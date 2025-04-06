Wife allegedly 'forces' husband to consume poison amid family dispute in Bihar

Read Full Article

Patna: In Samastipur district, a man was allegedly forced to consume poison by his wife during a heated quarrel. The incident, which took place on Friday night, has left the man, Vikram Kumar Singh, in a critical condition.

According to police, the incident occurred in Ward number 9 of Musapur panchayat, under Ghatho police station area. Vikram, a construction worker, was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, Vibha Devi, which turned violent. The couple's two minor children, Aryan (3) and Anushka (5), witnessed the entire incident.

The children's statements revealed a shocking account of events. They claimed that their mother sat on their father's chest, forced him to drink poison, and even threatened him with a knife. Although the children stated that their mother stabbed their father in the stomach, no injury marks were found on his abdomen.

Vikram's mother, Jyoti Devi, filed a formal complaint against her daughter-in-law, accusing Vibha of attempting to murder her son. Jyoti Devi alleged that Vibha was involved in an extramarital affair and had been mentally and physically torturing her husband for some time.

However, the police investigation has revealed a complex web of events. Just months ago, Vibha had lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws under the Domestic Violence and Dowry Prohibition Acts. Dalsinghsarai SDPO Vivek Kumar Sharma suggested that the latest incident might have been orchestrated by the family to pressure Vibha into withdrawing her previous case.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and no evidence has been found against Vibha yet. Vikram claimed to have recorded the entire incident, but the footage is yet to be verified. The statements of the children seem to support Vikram's version of events, but the absence of physical stab wounds has raised questions.

The couple's marital history is also marred by domestic disputes. Vibha, daughter of Mangal Mahato, married Vikram in 2016, and since then, their relationship has been strained. Vibha often stayed with her parents, and the couple's disputes had become a regular occurrence.

The police are still interrogating Vibha and are working to uncover the truth behind the incident.

