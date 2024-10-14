Bahraich communal clashes: 1 killed during Durga idol immersion; UP CM says guilty won't be spared (WATCH)

A 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh lost his life and several others were injured after communal clashes erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich’s Mahrajganj Bazar area on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh lost his life and several others were injured after communal clashes erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich’s Mahrajganj Bazar area on Sunday. The incident occurred when stones were thrown and gunshots were fired at the procession, which led to widespread tension and violence in the area. In the aftermath, multiple vehicles were set ablaze, prompting a forceful intervention by the police to control the situation.

The clashes unfolded as the Durga idol immersion procession, a traditional event marking the end of the Hindu festival Durga Puja, passed through a predominantly Muslim neighborhood in Mahrajganj Bazar. According to local reports, tensions flared when music from the procession coincided with prayer time at a nearby mosque. Stones were thrown at the procession, and gunfire was reported shortly thereafter.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was among those accompanying the procession when he was shot. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Mishra’s death further intensified the situation, leading to rioting and arson. Multiple vehicles were set on fire as angry mobs clashed in the streets.

In response to the escalating violence, Bahraich Police launched a crackdown, detaining at least 30 individuals in connection with the clashes. One man, identified as Salman, was arrested after police found evidence that shots were fired from his home and shop. Bahraich’s Superintendent of Police, Vrinda Shukla, confirmed Salman’s arrest and said that efforts are underway to identify other suspects through video footage of the incident.

"As many as 30 people have been detained. One of the accused, Salman, from whose home gunshots were fired, has been arrested. The Durga idol immersion has started again. We are checking the videos of the incident and trying to identify other accused," Shukla said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence and vowed that the guilty would be brought to justice. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Adityanath emphasized that strict action would be taken against those responsible for disturbing law and order.

"Those who spoiled the law and order situation in Bahraich's Mahsi district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them," he wrote.

"Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and speak with religious organisations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done," Yogi Adityanath added.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan also weighed in on the situation, appealing for calm and urging people to avoid provoking communal tensions. In a statement to ANI, Hasan highlighted the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution rather than taking matters into one’s own hands.

"No community should agitate the other community. No community should pelt stones on the other community. They should not take the law into their own hands. The right way is to tell your problems to the administration. But people agitate the communities," ST Hasan said.

"The people play music on loudspeakers near Masjids during the time of 'Namaz'. At most of the places where such clashes happen, it gets converted into 'Hindu-Muslim' violence. It weakens the country and the society. Action must be taken against those who take laws in their hands," former Moradabad MP added.

