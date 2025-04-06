user
PM Modi inaugurates Rs 550 crore Pamban Rail Bridge, a new gateway to Rameswaram (WATCH)

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Rs 550 crore Pamban Rail Bridge, connecting Mandapam to Rameswaram. The modern bridge features a 72.5-meter lifting span for ship passage and replaces the 100-year-old deteriorated structure, boosting pilgrimage and connectivity.

Pamban Bridge Reopens: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Route to Rameswaram
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 6, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Pamban Rail Bridge — a modern engineering marvel that serves as a crucial link to the sacred town of Rameswaram.

Built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, the new bridge replaces the century-old structure that had long deteriorated, prompting the central government to initiate its reconstruction in 2020.

Pamban Bridge Reopens: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Route to Rameswaram ddr

Despite major challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, intense sea winds, and harsh marine weather, the project was completed by the end of last year. The bridge now stands as a vital transportation artery and a symbolic connector to one of India’s holiest pilgrimage destinations.

The new Pamban Rail Bridge features a 72.5-meter-long central span, designed to lift vertically up to 17 meters using advanced machinery. This allows large ships and Coast Guard vessels to pass seamlessly — a significant upgrade from the old manually operated lifting system.

PM Modi arrived by helicopter in Mandapam from Sri Lanka to attend the inauguration ceremony. He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thenarasu, BJP state chief K. Annamalai, and political leaders Sarathkumar and G.K. Vasan. Donning a traditional silk dhoti and shirt, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by the public as he made his way to the bridge.

Pamban Bridge Reopens: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Route to Rameswaram ddr

At the site, Modi officially flagged off train operations on the new rail line and observed the central lifting section in action as Navy and Coast Guard ships passed beneath it. Following the inauguration, he proceeded to the revered Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram for darshan.

The new Pamban Rail Bridge not only enhances connectivity but also stands as a symbol of resilience and innovation — linking faith, infrastructure, and national pride.

