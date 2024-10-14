Bahraich violence victim was seen waving Saffron flag shortly before being shot dead; video emerges (WATCH)

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich after a clash erupted between two groups of people during the goddess Durga idol’s immersion procession on Sunday.

A harrowing wave of violence gripped Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district on Sunday as a communal clash spiraled into chaos during a Durga idol immersion procession. The eruption of violence claimed the life of 22-year-old Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, leaving the region simmering with tension and fear.

Now, a video has emerged on social media, where Gopal, during the riot, can be seen taking down the green flag from the roof of a house and waving the saffron flag. The crowd was motivating him to do so. Shortly after this, Gopal was shot dead.

The unrest began in Mahrajganj Bazar, where a Durga Puja procession passed through a predominantly Muslim neighborhood. The event, intended to mark the end of the Hindu festival, took a tragic turn when the procession’s celebratory music clashed with prayer time at a nearby mosque, sparking anger. What started as a tense standoff quickly escalated into violence as stones were hurled at the crowd, followed by gunfire.

Amidst the chaos, Gopal Mishra found himself in the center of a symbolic yet dangerous act. In a now-surfaced video that has further stirred emotions, Mishra can be seen climbing atop a house and tearing down a green flag, waving a saffron one instead. Encouraged by the crowd, Mishra's defiant act was met with a fatal consequence—he was shot moments later, his life cut short amidst the riot's violent throes.

Mishra was rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. His death, witnessed by many, only served to intensify the brewing unrest. As news spread, the violence escalated, with angry mobs taking to the streets, torching vehicles, and clashing with each other. The atmosphere became electric with fury, and the streets soon became battlegrounds.

Local authorities responded with urgency, deploying police forces to bring the situation under control. The incident has left Bahraich on edge, with tensions still running high and fears of further communal unrest looming large.

