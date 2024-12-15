BIG BOOST in 2025: Every family to get Rs 3000 with Lakshmi Bhandar; all you need to know

The Lakshmi Bhandar Yojana, an initiative by the West Bengal government, provides general category women with Rs 1,000 and SC/ST women with Rs 1,200 monthly allowance, empowering them financially and improving their living standards.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Launched in 2021 by the state government, the Lakshmi Bhandar Yojana has emerged as a crucial initiative aimed at providing financial support to women from economically disadvantaged families.

As the state grapples with post-pandemic challenges, this scheme has drawn attention for its potential to provide much-needed relief to middle-class families in the state.

Under this scheme, women-headed households receive direct cash transfers or allowances, aimed at enhancing their financial independence and improving their quality of life.

This initiative provides financial assistance to two categories: one for general category women and the other for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) women.

For general category families, the scheme provides Rs 1000 per month to women, while those from SC/ST backgrounds receive Rs 1200 monthly.

These recurring cash transfers aim to reduce the financial burden on families, especially during times of rising inflation and economic uncertainty. It's a significant step towards financial inclusion and women's empowerment in the state.

Impact on Middle-Class Families

For the state's middle class, the Lakshmi Bhandar Yojana provides modest but meaningful financial support. With the rising cost of living, especially in urban centers like Kolkata, even middle-class families find it challenging to manage household expenses.

The direct cash transfers help these families cope with the increasing costs of essential needs like food, education, and healthcare.

The scheme seeks to promote financial inclusion by enabling women to have greater control over their household finances.

This not only empowers women but also contributes to the state's overall economic development. By putting money directly into the hands of women, the government ensures that resources are utilized for the well-being of the entire family, potentially leading to better spending on children's education and healthcare.

Furthermore, the state government has streamlined the registration and application process, making it easier for eligible families to access the benefits of this scheme.

This provides women with the opportunity to become more financially literate and independent, which is a long-term investment in the state's socio-economic fabric.

Looking Ahead

As the scheme evolves, there are discussions about expanding its coverage and increasing the monthly amount in response to inflationary pressures.

Currently, the Lakshmi Bhandar Yojana serves as a vital financial lifeline for women from middle-class and low-income families in the state, providing both immediate relief and long-term empowerment.

From 2025, not only women but also men may be included in this allowance. Each male member of a family will receive Rs 1500.

This means that under Mamata Banerjee's welfare program, each Scheduled family will receive a total of Rs 3000 per month, combining the women's Lakshmi Bhandar and the men's allowance.

