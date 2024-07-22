'$14 only, this is incredible': US tourist lauds affordability of India's healthcare system, WATCH viral video

In a viral video making rounds on social media, an American tourist shared her astonishment at the affordability and efficiency of India's healthcare system.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, an American tourist shared her astonishment at the affordability and efficiency of India's healthcare system. The video has captured the attention of netizens worldwide, sparking discussions about the cost and accessibility of healthcare across different countries.

The tourist, who has experience with both the American and British healthcare systems, described a recent situation involving her boyfriend's sudden illness. "My boyfriend was super sick, and I was obviously nervous," she recounted. "I've seen two healthcare systems work, and you're taking a lot of L's going to the doctor. So I was really nervous."

Contrary to her apprehensions, her friends in India assured her that obtaining initial medications and running tests would be straightforward and inexpensive. "They said, 'We'll get some initial medications tonight and run some blood tests tomorrow to make sure everything's okay.' I was surprised when they asked what time was suitable for me. Me, kidding me! I was worried about the cost," she explained.

To her amazement, she discovered that a nurse would come to their location to take the tests, and they would receive the results the same night, all under the supervision of a doctor. The total cost for this service? A mere $14.

"I'm blown away. This is incredible," she exclaimed, highlighting her disbelief at the affordability of such comprehensive healthcare services in India.

The video has struck a chord with viewers, particularly those from countries with higher healthcare costs. Many have expressed their surprise and admiration for India's healthcare system, while others have called for reforms in their own countries to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Latest Videos