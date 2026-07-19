Rebel TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay seeks recognition for the NCPI faction, calling it NDA's second-largest party. Opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, walked out of the all-party meeting in protest against the government's invitation to them.

Following the all-party meeting convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Sunday stated that the faction has sought formal recognition for the Nationalist Congress Party (India) (NCPI), asserting that it is the second-largest party within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing reporters, Bandyopadhyay stated that a letter seeking recognition for the NCPI would be submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "Today, NCPI is the second-largest party in the NDA. It is senior than Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. We have asked that NCPI be recognised by the Election Commission. That letter is to be tabled before him (the Speaker), and that paper is here. Kakoli is going to submit it," Bandyopadhyay said.

Opposition Protests Invitation to Rebel Faction

This development comes after Opposition parties, who had initially walked out of the all-party meeting to protest the government's invitation to the NCPI, returned to the discussion after a few minutes.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh noted that the decision regarding the rebel Trinamool Congress MPs, who claim to have merged with the NCPI, remains pending before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI, which is a parking place for 20 'rebel' TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Opposition members described their exit as a symbolic protest, alleging that inviting the "so-called NCPI" violated established parliamentary norms.

'Disqualification Petitions Pending,' Says Opposition

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra stated that the Opposition registered its strong dissent against the government's decision. "Today, the entire Opposition--including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, and Shiv Sena (UBT)--walked out of the all-party meeting. We are protesting because the so-called NCPI is an unrecognised party. The strength of the All India Trinamool Congress in the list provided by the Table Office is shown to be 28 members. The merger of these 20 so-called rebel MPs has not been approved by the Speaker," Moitra said.

"The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. Following the 91st Amendment, there is no provision for a separate bloc. On what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs, and how are they attending this meeting? We registered our strong protest and walked out as a symbol of our dissent. We thank all our fellow opposition parties," she added.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari stated that his party joined the walkout to uphold the Constitution, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also backed the protest, questioning the legitimacy of the recognition accorded to the rebel lawmakers. "The affiliation granted to them--where is that term in the books of law? We too protested against it and walked out," Sawant told ANI.

Ahead of the session, six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had reportedly merged with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta alleged that a similar situation had unfolded within his own party, accusing the government of undermining democratic norms. "In our case, out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, seven have been hijacked, and our petition to decide the validity of this move remains pending. Despite this fact, they have been allotted separate, independent seats in the Rajya Sabha. This is a hijack and the murder of democracy," Gupta alleged.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 13. (ANI)