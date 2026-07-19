Congress's Jairam Ramesh dismissed reports of support for the Delimitation Bill at an all-party meeting as 'bogus' and 'fake.' Opposition parties also staged a symbolic walkout protesting the invitation extended to the NCPI.

Ramesh calls Delimitation Bill support reports 'bogus'

Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh dismissed reports claiming that there was support for the proposed Delimitation Bill during Sunday's all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, calling them "bogus" and "fake."

In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that certain television channels were airing "obviously planted" reports suggesting that there was support for the Delimitation Bill during the meeting.

"Certain TV channels are flashing obviously planted news that there has been support for the Delimitation Bill in the ongoing All-Party meeting. This is completely BOGUS and FAKE news," Ramesh said in his post.

Certain TV channels are flashing obviously planted news that there has been support for the Delimitation Bill in the on-going All-Party meeting. This is completely BOGUS and FAKE news. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 19, 2026

Opposition stages walkout over NCPI's inclusion

Centre held an all-party meeting today, a day ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, to seek cooperation from political parties for the smooth functioning of both Houses and to discuss the government's legislative agenda.

Opposition parties on Sunday staged a symbolic walkout from the all-party meeting convened by the Centre, protesting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's invitation to the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to participate in the meeting. They later returned to take part in the discussions after a few minutes.

Senior Congress leader said all Opposition parties walked out of the all-party meeting convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in protest against the Centre's decision to invite the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to the meeting.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the Opposition objected to the participation of the NCPI, claiming it was a "parking place" for the 20 "rebel" Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs whose status is yet to be decided by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI that is a parking place for 20 so-called 'rebel' TMC MPs, when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," Ramesh wrote.

Discussion sought on controversial bills, key issues

Further, speaking to ANI, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas asserted that the delimitation bill, One Nation, One Election, then FCRA all these bills need to be brought only after discussing with the opposition parties.

"The opposition said there should be meaningful discussion with the opposition parties before bringing such important, controversial bills to the parliament. So we specifically mentioned that such bills like the delimitation bill, One Nation, One Election, then FCRA, all these bills need to be brought only after having a discussion with the opposition parties... Opposition parties wanted to have a discussion on the Ayodhya issue and the NEET paper leak. Rajnath Singh said that they are ready for discussion under the rules," he added.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Monday, with the government expected to table several key bills, while Opposition parties are likely to raise a range of issues during the session.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13. (ANI)