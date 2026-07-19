Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi for an immediate, independent probe into the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's finances amid donation theft allegations. He called the PM's silence 'unacceptable' and demanded the trust's accounts be made public.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe into Ram Mandir Trust

Amid mounting row over allegations of donation theft at Ram Mandir, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand an immediate, independent investigation into the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's "financial affairs", stating that the PM's silence on the matter is "unacceptable".

In an X post, Gandhi called for the release of the financial records of the trust into the public sphere and for taking strict action against the culprits. "Prime Minister Ji, Crores of devotees have offered their hard-earned money with faith at Shri Ram Mandir - the theft of donations there is no longer hidden from anyone. Every member of the trust was selected by your government. Your silence on this donation theft is unacceptable. Conduct an independent investigation immediately, make the full accounting public, and bring the culprits to the dock of law. The credibility of your government now depends on your actions," he said.

Congress Leaders Pen Letter to PM

His remarks come after his joint letter with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to the Prime Minister, alleging that PM Modi was aware of the theft of thousands of crores in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and that lakhs of devotees who had donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust now felt "betrayed by the theft".

Letter Highlights Trust's Affiliations

The letter claimed that while PM Modi had announced the formation of the trust in Parliament on the directions of the Supreme Court, its members had been solely appointed by the government. "It is public knowledge that the members of the Trust are affiliated with the RSS, VHP and its affiliates. Its disgraced former General Secretary was also your close associate," the letter read, referring to Champat Rai, who has resigned as the General Secretary amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged donation embezzlement.

Kharge and Gandhi called the Prime Minister's silence in the face of what they termed a "crime" unacceptable, asserting that it is his "duty" to ensure accountability and restitution. "We urge you to immediately order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings including cash, gold, silver. The findings and the Trust's accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilized. All those found responsible must be held accountable, irrespective of position or influence," the letter said.

The letter further said that the credibility of the government and the trust" rested on how transparently and swiftly he acted".

Row Likely to Escalate in Parliament

The letter comes a day ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, which opens July 20, where Congress is likely to raise the Ram Mandir donation row in the house. (ANI)