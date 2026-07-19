Following Sanjay Kumar Jain's resignation, Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism & Marketing), has been given the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director of IRCTC. An IRTS officer, he has over 26 years of experience in Indian Railways.

Consequent upon the resignation of Sanjay Kumar Jain as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), the Ministry of Railways has entrusted the additional charge of the post of CMD, IRCTC to Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism & Marketing), IRCTC.

Who is Rahul Himalian?

A senior and distinguished officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) from the 1999 examination batch, Rahul Himalian has over 26 years of rich and diverse experience in the Indian Railways and IRCTC. He has been serving as a Whole-Time Functional Director on the Board of IRCTC, a Schedule 'A' Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, since February 16, 2024. In his capacity as Director (Tourism & Marketing), he has been providing leadership to key departments including Tourism, Information Technology, Human Resource Development, Infrastructure, Administration and Rajbhasha.

Himalian has an outstanding academic record. He was the Head Boy and Best Student at The Lawrence School. He graduated in Electrical Engineering with a Gold Medal from NIT Hamirpur and completed his post-graduation in Engineering from IIT Delhi, securing a perfect CGPA of 10.00. He was also awarded the prestigious President's Gold Medal for being the Best All-Round Student.

Future Responsibilities

With the assumption of the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director w.e.f 20/07/2026, Rahul Himalian will lead the overall operations and strategic direction of IRCTC while continuing to discharge his responsibilities as Director (Tourism & Marketing).