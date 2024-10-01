Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP to conduct statewide cleanliness, fogging operations in disease control campaign

    On the instructions of CM Yogi, the Communicable Disease Control Campaign was launched from the Community Health Center (CHC) located in Aliganj of the capital, marking the beginning of the initiative across the state. 

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh government, under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has launched a Communicable Disease Control Campaign across the state from October 1 to October 31. This initiative aims to effectively combat vector-borne diseases, communicable diseases, and brain fever resulting from rainfall. Additionally, the Dastak Abhiyan will commence on October 11 and run until October 31.

    As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions, 13 departments will collaborate to ensure the campaign's success. CM Yogi has urged the people of the state to participate actively in the initiative, emphasizing the importance of awareness in preventing communicable diseases. He encouraged citizens to remain vigilant and inform others about these health risks.

    During the program, Principal Secretary of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma stated that the government is continuously working towards the elimination of communicable diseases. "The campaign will be conducted at various times throughout the year. Starting Tuesday, teams will visit homes in all districts to combat communicable diseases, and this campaign will continue for the entire month."

    He noted that 13 departments statewide will collaborate to address communicable diseases, including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and kala-azar. "Thanks to CM Yogi's relentless efforts, significant progress has been made in preventing these diseases", he stated.

    The Principal Secretary urged the residents of the state to prevent water accumulation inside and outside their homes, keep vacant lots clean, and avoid the buildup of debris.

    As part of the campaign, continuous fogging will be conducted in all urban and rural areas of the state, along with the spraying of anti-larvae solutions. Additionally, a cleanliness drive will be initiated to help protect the community from communicable diseases.

    Health workers will visit households to conduct health checks and assist in eliminating larvae found in residences. If a case of dengue or malaria is identified, the health workers will also test other family members and nearby individuals.

    During the campaign, areas vulnerable to dengue, malaria, and other communicable diseases will be identified. Fogging, anti-larvae spraying, and cleanliness efforts will be concentrated in these regions. 

    Furthermore, awareness camps will be held to educate the public about disease prevention, and health checks will be conducted if any patients with fever are discovered. The campaign also emphasizes the importance of not ignoring symptoms of fever and encourages individuals to seek medical advice promptly.

