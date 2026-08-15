Vice President CP Radhakrishnan greeted India on its 80th Independence Day, paying tribute to freedom fighters. He highlighted India's democratic journey and called for a commitment to building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who contributed to the country's freedom struggle.

He said India's journey since Independence is a testament to the strength of democracy, the resilience of its people and their faith in the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

In a post on X, the official account of the Vice President shared, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all my fellow Indians on the occasion of our 80th Independence Day. Bharat's remarkable journey since Independence is a testament to the strength of our democracy, the resilience of our people and our unwavering faith in the ideals enshrined in our Constitution."

Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all my fellow Indians on the occasion of our 80th Independence Day. Bharat’s remarkable journey since Independence is a testament to the strength of our democracy, the resilience of our people and our unwavering faith in the ideals… pic.twitter.com/cKBo8fsXzE — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 15, 2026

"May the Tricolour always inspire us to place the nation above all and serve Bharat with commitment, responsibility and pride. Jai Hind!" the post read.

Tribute to Freedom Fighters

In an article written by the Vice President and shared on X, he paid tribute to the countless known and unsung heroes of Bharat's freedom struggle, recalling their courage, sacrifice and commitment to the cause of freedom.

He said freedom fighters from different regions, backgrounds, ages and genders came together with the common goal of achieving India's freedom. He called upon citizens to honour their legacy by renewing their commitment to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In another post, it shared, "Freedom fighters, be they from Kashmir in the north or Tamil Nadu in the south; from Gujarat in the west or Assam in the east, people belonging to all regions, backgrounds, ages and genders came together with one common goal, the freedom of Mother Bharat."

“Freedom fighters, be they from Kashmir in the north or Tamil Nadu in the south; from Gujarat in the west or Assam in the east, people belonging to all regions, backgrounds, ages and genders came together with one common goal, the freedom of Mother Bharat.” In his article, Vice… pic.twitter.com/NATuMdA7Rh — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 15, 2026

"In his article, Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan pays tribute to the countless known and unsung heroes of Bharat's freedom struggle, recalling their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom. As Bharat celebrates its 80th Independence Day, he calls upon us to honour their legacy by renewing our commitment to building a Viksit Bharat @ 2047," the post read.

VP extends Navroz greetings

Further, the Vice President also extended greetings to the Parsi community on the occasion of Parsi New Year, Navroz, and wished peace, prosperity and happiness for every family.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our Parsi brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, Navroz. May this New Year bring peace, prosperity and happiness to every family and inspire us to strengthen the bonds of unity, harmony and brotherhood in our nation," the Vice President said.

I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our Parsi brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, Navroz. May this New Year bring peace, prosperity and happiness to every family and inspire us to strengthen the bonds of unity, harmony and brotherhood… — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 15, 2026

"May the timeless values of faith, compassion and service continue to enrich our shared heritage and guide us towards a brighter future. Navroz Mubarak!" the post read.

Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz, marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. The word 'Navroz' is derived from Persian, where 'Nav' means 'new' and 'Roz' means 'day', translating to 'new day'.

The celebration is believed to date back to the time when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism in Persia, now Iran. Zoroastrianism was one of the most important religions in the ancient world until the emergence of Islam in the seventh century.

During the Islamic invasion of Persia, Zoroastrians were forced to flee to India, following which their festivals became part of the festivities in the region and are celebrated by people from diverse cultures.

Members of the Parsi community celebrate Navroz in various ways. They decorate their homes with flower garlands, wear new clothes and visit Zoroastrian fire temples. (ANI)