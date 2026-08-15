Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned AIMIM and Congress over their Vande Mataram stance. He announced a mass rendition of the national song at Bhagyalakshmi Temple and challenged the Telangana government to stop the event.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday warned AIMIM and Congress over their stance on Vande Mataram and announced that the BJP would organize a mass rendition of the national song at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar.

While addressing the media at the BJP party office on the 80th Independence Day, the Union Minister said, "For the very first time, it brings immense happiness to see the full rendition of Vande Mataram being sung, witnessed by the Red Fort. Vande Mataram is not something confined to a single religion or an issue belonging solely to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

Bandi Sanjay slams AIMIM, Congress

"However, parties like Congress, AIMIM, and a few others have consistently tried to portray it that way. Parliament has passed a law: insulting the Vande Mataram song or attempting to obstruct its singing carries a penalty of up to three years of imprisonment along with a fine," he added.

The Union Minister alleged that AIMIM tried to obstruct the singing of the song, with the Congress supporting them. "Earlier in the Assembly, during the singing of Vande Mataram, the AIMIM party boycotted and tried to obstruct it. Meanwhile, the Congress party supported them. Congress has essentially become a party of 'Muslim means Congress, Congress means Muslim' by extending its complete backing to them," he said.

AIMIM Leader Cites Religious Reasons

The Union Minister's remarks come shortly after AIMIM leader Waris Pathan hoisted the national flag in Mumbai's Byculla area but said he would not sing 'Vande Mataram', citing religious reasons.

Pathan participated in the Independence Day celebrations along with children from a madrasa in the Byculla area. The Tricolour was hoisted during the programme, with the celebrations marking eight decades of India's independence.

Pathan said he respects 'Vande Mataram', but maintained that certain lines in the song are not permitted by his religion for him to recite. "I respect Vande Mataram, but there are some lines in the song which my religion does not allow me to say. That is why I will not say Vande Mataram even today," Pathan said.

'Challenge you to stop us'

Giving an open challenge to the Telangana government, the union minister said that they will organise a grand program to sing Vande Mataram. "In front of Goddess Bhagyalakshmi, we will organize a grand program to collectively sing Vande Mataram. I challenge you to try and stop us if you have the courage! Even if you plug your ears with cotton, we will organize this event in a way that Vande Mataram echoes loud and clear into your ears. We will see how you or the Congress party stop us," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Song 'Vande Mataram' was rendered for the first time during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, marking a historic moment at the venue.

Calling the occasion historic, PM Modi said that after Independence, this was the first time that 'Vande Mataram' had echoed from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the August 15 celebrations. (ANI)