Heads-up for all Choco Pie lovers! A specific batch of Lotte Choco Pie, number 'NM10DC2', has been flagged for having way too many chemical preservatives. The Food Safety Department says it's unsafe to eat and has ordered a full recall from all stores.

New Delhi (Aug 15): If you're a fan of Lotte Choco Pie, you need to read this. The Food Safety Department has issued a public warning against eating a specific batch of the popular snack. The batch in question is 'NM10DC2', which was manufactured on April 10, 2026. Authorities have ordered the company to pull these products off the shelves immediately because they contain unsafe levels of chemical preservatives.

The issue came to light after food safety officials in Durg, Chhattisgarh, collected samples of the Choco Pie. These samples were then sent to a central laboratory in Bhopal for testing.

"The test report confirmed that the amount of preservatives was much higher than the allowed limit. This is especially harmful for children's health," said officials from the Durg Food Safety Department, as reported by NDTV. Following this, the company has been instructed to recall this entire batch from across the country.

The samples were sent for testing on July 21. The final report clearly stated that the product is unsafe for human consumption under the Food Safety Act.

Sale and storage now completely banned

As soon as the lab report came in, the Durg district administration moved quickly. They have banned the sale, storage, and distribution of this Choco Pie batch across the district. A strict warning has gone out to all distributors, transporters, and retailers—big and small—to stop selling these products right away.

The company's head office in Chennai has been officially told to recall the 'NM10DC2' batch completely, as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and its 2011 rules. Officials have made it clear that anyone found selling this batch from now on will face serious legal action.