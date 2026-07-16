Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the annual Shravani Fair at Jageshwar Dham. He offered prayers, extended Harela festival greetings, and highlighted efforts to promote religious tourism and preserve the state's cultural heritage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday formally inaugurated the annual Shravani Fair at the world-renowned Jageshwar Dham after offering prayers and performing traditional rituals accompanied by Vedic chants. He prayed for the peace, prosperity, well-being, and welfare of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes for the successful and smooth conduct of the fair and conveyed heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttarakhand and devotees from across India and abroad on the occasion of the Harela festival.

Harela Festival and Environmental Message

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's rich cultural and spiritual heritage is its greatest asset. Describing Harela as more than just a festival, he said it symbolises environmental conservation, ecological sustainability, and the inseparable bond between humanity and nature. He urged citizens to plant more trees and take a pledge to protect the environment. On the occasion, he also planted a sapling in the Jageshwar temple premises to promote the message of environmental conservation.

Commitment to Preserving 'Devbhoomi's' Spiritual Identity

Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of the Shravani Fair, Dhami said the state government, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to preserving and promoting the religious, cultural, and spiritual identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He said Jageshwar Dham is one of the most significant centres of India's ancient spiritual tradition, where every visitor experiences divine energy and inner peace.

The Chief Minister said that he, too, draws renewed inspiration and spiritual strength whenever he visits Jageshwar Dham, and that this divine energy motivates him to continue working in the service of the people of Uttarakhand. He added that the government's objective is to modernise major pilgrimage sites across the state while preserving their original cultural and religious identity.

Jageshwar Master Plan

Dhami said that under the Jageshwar Master Plan, development and beautification works worth approximately Rs 147 crore are being carried out. The project aims to enhance pilgrim amenities while preserving the temple complex's historic character and architectural heritage. He said the initiative would further boost religious and cultural tourism, create employment opportunities for local youth, and strengthen the region's economy.

Boosting Tourism and Regional Economy

The Chief Minister noted that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jageshwar Dham, the shrine has witnessed a significant increase in devotees from across the country. He said that more than 400,000 pilgrims have visited the temple over the past two months, and the number is expected to rise further, providing a major boost to local trade, tourism, and self-employment.

He said the state government is working with the resolve of "Vikalp Rahit Sankalp" (Unwavering Commitment) to ensure the holistic development of Uttarakhand. Under the coordinated efforts of the double-engine government, remarkable progress has been made in religious tourism, infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, and employment. He expressed confidence that, with public participation and the continued guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand will soon emerge as one of the country's leading states.

A Call for a Clean and Grand Fair

The Chief Minister also appealed to devotees attending the Shravani Fair to spread the message of faith, cleanliness, and environmental conservation. He said preserving the sanctity of Devbhoomi, its natural wealth, and its cultural heritage is a shared responsibility.

Describing the Shravani Fair as a vibrant celebration of Uttarakhand's traditions, folk culture, and social harmony, he said the state government is making continuous efforts to make the event even grander and more spiritually enriching. (ANI)