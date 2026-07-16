Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth, visited the Gajraj Corps to review its operational preparedness and combat readiness. He was briefed on the security situation, commended the troops for their professionalism and contribution to internal security in Assam and Meghalaya, and praised the adoption of emerging technologies.

New Delhi: The chief of the army staff, General Dhiraj Seth, visited the Gajraj Corps on July 16, 2026, and reviewed its operational preparedness and combat readiness.

During the visit, Gen Seth was briefed on the prevailing security situation, operational readiness, and capability development initiatives by units and formations of Eastern Command in the area.

He also reviewed the measures undertaken by the formation to maintain peace, stability, and a secure environment in the region.

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Strengthening Ties: Bridging the Gap with Civil Administration

Gen Seth was apprised of the corps’ close coordination with the civil administration and Central Armed Police Forces through developmental initiatives, community outreach programmes, and sustained assistance to local authorities.

He commended the formation for its significant contribution towards maintaining internal security in Assam and Meghalaya, as well as its prompt and effective response during disaster relief and humanitarian assistance operations.

Recognizing Professionalism and High Morale

Interacting with the troops, he praised their professionalism, high morale, and commitment to duty.

He also appreciated the formation’s innovative approach and effective adoption of emerging technologies to enhance operational capability.

“The army chief exhorted all ranks to remain mission-focused, strengthen inter-agency synergy, and maintain the highest standards of operational preparedness to effectively address emerging security challenges in an evolving multi-domain environment,” an official said.

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