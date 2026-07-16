Kirandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old woman from Punjab, was stabbed to death inside her home in London, just weeks after giving birth. Her husband was also injured in the attack. A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the case. While the family suspects a racist motive, UK police say there is currently no evidence to support that claim.

A 24-year-old Indian woman from Punjab was allegedly stabbed to death inside her home in Hayes, west London, in a shocking attack that has left her family and neighbours devastated. The victim, Kirandeep Kaur, had given birth to a baby only a few weeks ago. Her husband, who is also in his 20s, suffered stab injuries during the incident and was found outside the house. He was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment. The condition of the couple's newborn child has not been made public.

Suspect arrested and produced before court

The Metropolitan Police arrested 44-year-old Daniel Sean James shortly after the incident. According to reports, he suffered injuries believed to be consistent with jumping from a window while trying to escape, reported Metro.

Scroll to load tweet…

Latur Cardiologist Dr Mehul Rathod Found Dead in Car, Police Probe Suspected Suicide

Police have charged James with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He has appeared before Willesden Magistrates' Court. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Family alleges racist attack

Kirandeep's relatives have claimed the attacker entered her bedroom while she was asleep and fatally stabbed her with a sharp weapon. They believe the attack was racially motivated.

However, the Metropolitan Police have said there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was a hate crime. Investigators said they are keeping an open mind and examining every possible line of inquiry before reaching any conclusions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Viral Video of Woman Hurting Three-Month-Old Nephew Sparks Outrage, Family Members Detained

Family's dream ends in tragedy

Kirandeep had moved to the United Kingdom around two years ago on a student visa. She later secured a work permit and had been living and working there.

According to reports, her parents, Sukhdev Singh and Baljeet Kaur, sold their farmland in Punjab's Tarn Taran district to finance her education and future abroad. They had hoped she would build a better life and support her younger siblings.

Following her death, the grieving family has appealed to the Indian government to help bring her body back to India. They have also urged UK authorities to ensure strict punishment for the accused if found guilty.

Medical College Student Killed in Knife Attack in UP's Pilibhit, Police Probe One-Sided Love

Neighbours remember a caring mother

People who knew Kirandeep described her as a warm and friendly young woman who was excited about becoming a mother.

Her brother-in-law said the family had been celebrating the arrival of the newborn and was heartbroken by the tragedy. A neighbour also remembered Kirandeep as a cheerful young mother who always smiled and lovingly cared for her baby.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.