After meeting the party leadership in Delhi, Punjab Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi said 'all is well' and that he would abide by the high command's decision, amid an ongoing tussle over the state party president's post.

Punjab Congress Campaign Committee Chairperson and MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said "all is well" after meeting the party leadership, asserting that he and other leaders would abide by the Congress high command's decision amid the ongoing leadership discussions in the state.

'Will follow the party line'

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Channi said, "All is well. We are committed to the party; we will follow the party line." He said several Punjab leaders had presented their views before the party leadership. "Several leaders were called here today, and we have presented our point of view. However, one thing is absolutely clear: we stand with the party. We respect the party high command. Rahul Gandhi is our leader; we love him. All our workers and leaders stand firmly with the party and will continue to do so," he said.

Channi added that the Congress leaders had no intention of embarrassing the party and would accept whatever decision the high command takes. "We have no intention of embarrassing anyone or belittling anyone. We simply want to take the party forward in Punjab, and we have presented our case. The high command has listened. The final decision always rests with the high command; whatever decision they make, we will accept it and move forward accordingly. We are never against the party, nor have we ever tried to embarrass it. We will abide by whatever decision the party takes," he said.

Leadership Change Unlikely

Earlier on Wednesday, Channi met with the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, at his residence in Chandigarh. The Congress leadership had announced on July 1 that Amrinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab Congress president. Channi has been reportedly opposing this decision and is seeking a leadership change.

Meanwhile, AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel has submitted his report to Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal. According to sources, the report suggests retaining Warring as the state president, noting that 25 out of 29 district presidents and four out of seven MPs from Punjab support him.

After meeting Venugopal in New Delhi, Baghel signalled that there would be no leadership change in Punjab. "This isn't child's play," he said. Bhagel had made a similar statement in Chandigarh.

Punjab is expected to go to the polls early next year, and Congress is gearing up its preparations for the polls. Following the announcement of the new Congress team for the assembly elections, Baghel spent six days in Chandigarh and met several leaders. On the final day, he met with the disgruntled leaders led by Channi.

With a significant section of senior Punjab Congress leaders seeking leadership change in the state, it is believed that the Congress high command is considering various options. (ANI)