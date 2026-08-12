Two brothers from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have returned home after spending nearly 97 days in Russia. Their family credited CM Dhami, the government and Indian officials for their safe return.

After spending 97 days in Russia, two brothers belonging to Pithoragarh District of the Indian state of Uttarakhand have now come back home, which is a great relief for their family. It is said that Anand Singh Karki and Bhupendra Singh Karki had traveled to Russia after being assured of employment there. The safe return of these people was achieved with the help of the Uttarakhand government, where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took up the case.

After their return, Dhami contacted the two brothers and talked to them on the phone, asking about their health condition and talking to their family.

Job Offer Reportedly Becomes a Problem

It is reported that due to an assurance of more lucrative jobs abroad, the family members had visited a travel agency in Sitarganj, where reportedly Rs. 8 lakh was paid before sending the brothers to Russia. Anand and Bhupendra reportably traveled to Russia on May 5, 2026, arriving in Moscow the next day.

Work conditions cause problems for family members

According to the family members, the brothers did not receive the work they had promised in the first place. In addition to this, the brothers were said to be doing other kinds of work and were not getting proper payments.

They also mentioned that the brothers were restricted from movement and that the brothers had threats to work when they refused to work. This was causing the problem of not having consistent communication with the brothers.

Reports of Drone/Missile Attacks Cause Additional Worries

The reports of drone/military attacks around the area where the brothers were residing added to the worries of the family members. As they lost track of their communication with the brothers, they were concerned about their well-being.

Efforts to Bring Back the Brothers

After coming into the knowledge of Dhami about the matter, he told the officials to make efforts to bring the brothers back home. Later, the state officials coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Russia. After being away for almost three months, the brothers finally returned safely.

Promises by Government to Help People from Uttarakhand Outside ,India

“Government will put all its efforts in helping the people of Uttarakhand facing any problem outside India,” assured Dhami. “Safety, honor, and interest of our citizens abroad is always a matter of prime concern to us,” added Dhami.

Gratitude of Family to All Parties Involved

The family thanked the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the Indian Embassy and all those who were part of this process. Uttarakhand Kranti Dal senior leader Kashi Singh Airy and social worker Ramdev Verma were also thanked for their cooperation during this tough time.