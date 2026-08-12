Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged the Opposition to a detailed Parliament discussion on the NEET paper leak and student protests, proposing a 24-hour debate starting Wednesday 3 PM and vowing to answer all questions.

Govt Ready for Debate, Challenges Opposition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the student protests over the NEET paper leak and asked the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 PM to begin the debate from 3 PM. Shah said the government was ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests and that he was prepared to answer questions in the House.

Speaking to the reporters outside the Parliament complex, Shah said, "Words like 'missing', 'fled', and 'fugitive' - this kind of language is being heard recently in India's public and parliamentary life. Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming to Parliament continuously and sitting in my chamber. Since the opposition is not letting Parliament function in both houses, what can anyone do by going there? As far as the discussion is concerned, Kiren Rijiju, who is our Parliamentary Affairs Minister, has made it very clear that the government is ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests regarding NEET. Let a time be fixed for the discussion and the opposition should get ready. Earlier, they were demanding exactly this. We said yes. On my part, I have also said that I am ready to answer any question in Parliament. But they don't want the discussion to happen at all. Now let the public decide who is running away. Even today I say, let them give that letter to the Speaker by 3:00 PM today."

Shah Proposes 24-Hour Discussion

The Home Minister proposed that a discussion begin at 3:00 pm on Wednesday and conclude by 3 pm on Thursday. He also offered to answer all questions from the opposition during the discussion. "From 3:00 PM today until 3:00 PM tomorrow, we are ready for all kinds of discussion. I will sit in the House myself, listen to everyone, and answer everything. The government has nothing to hide. I will also discuss why you didn't want a discussion. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government under PM Modi's leadership is ready to discuss everything. Just let the Parliament function. Today, through the channels, I want to tell the opposition to give a letter to the Speaker by 2:00 PM. We will start the discussion from 3:00 PM, and by 3:00 PM tomorrow, I will give answers to everything.

'Follow Parliamentary Method, Don't Create Ruckus'

Rules and methods have been made for discussion in Parliament. Now someone tells me to give a statement - such a serious issue cannot be discussed in this way. This might be your method, but this is not the parliamentary method. There is a detailed discussion in Parliament. From 3:00 PM today until late night as long as they sit, and tomorrow until 3:00 PM, we are even ready to suspend Question Hour if the Speaker permits. I am ready for the discussion until 3:00 PM tomorrow. I will sit myself, note down everything, and answer everything so that everything becomes clear to the people of the country. Now the opposition has to decide whether they want a discussion or to create a ruckus," the Home Minister said.

Ongoing Confrontation in Parliament

The remarks come amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests over the NEET paper leak and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah.

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders held a demonstration against the centre, raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer). The opposition focused its attack on the Union Home Minister regarding the alleged use of excessive force by police against students in the national capital and other states. (ANI)