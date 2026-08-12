Six people died and four were injured in a landslide in Mumbai's Kurla. Mayor Ritu Twade announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The landslide was triggered by rain, and rescue ops are on.

Compensation Announced for Victims

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade on Wednesday announced a compensation of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased in the Kurla landslide incident, which left six people dead and four others injured.

According to a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Mayor also announced a provision of Rs 50,000 to each person who sustained injuries in the incident.

The release further stated that the Mayor visited the site immediately after the incident and extended condolences to the victims' families. Directions were also issued to all agencies present at the spot to execute relief operations with greater speed and proper coordination.

Yaprasad Division Committee Chairman Vijayendra Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs) Dr. Avinash Dhakane, Assistant Commissioner (in-charge) of L Department Anil Jadhav, along with other concerned officials, also visited the site.

Six Dead in Early Morning Landslide

Earlier, a landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical in Mumbai's Kurla, in the early hours of Wednesday at 3:48 am, leaving six people dead and four others injured.

According to DCP Ganesh Shinde, the landslide was triggered due to rain. Two bodies have been recovered so far.

Rescue Operations Underway

Following the incident, police personnel were deployed at the spot along with all necessary teams for the rescue operation, which included officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies.

"Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and a rescue operation is underway. Police personnel are deployed here, along with all the necessary teams for the rescue operation--including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. It happened around 3 AM. Around 4-5 people are likely trapped," DCP Shinde told ANI.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that its officials, employees, and workers, alongside the Mumbai Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Police, 108 ambulance service, and other agencies, are making desperate efforts to rescue the people stuck in the sheds.

According to preliminary information, both bodies have been recovered, and the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The rescue operations and overall emergency management operations continue to take place at the site. (ANI)