Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the government's silence on police action against student protesters, demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah. She alleged a lack of accountability and also raised questions over Ram temple donations.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday questioned the government's response to police action against student protesters and the Opposition's demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament. Priyanka Gandhi said the Opposition's demand for a statement had not been fulfilled and alleged that this reflected a lack of accountability towards the people. "Yes, it is not fulfilled. This shows the government does not feel responsible towards the people. This is the forum where they have to answer questions and give statements," she said.

Govt Owes Statement on Police Action, Says Priyanka

Referring to the student protests, the Congress MP said that young people had demonstrated not only in Delhi but also in different parts of the country and alleged that protesters were subjected to police action. "There was a huge demonstration. The youth of the nation came out in cities all over; they were beaten up, shot. Does the government not owe a statement as to how this happened?" she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also referred to the use of tear gas and alleged firing of pellet guns during protests. She further claimed that an AK-47 was used against protesters in Bihar. Her remarks came amid Opposition demands for the government to address the action taken against students during protests and provide an explanation in Parliament. The Opposition has been seeking a discussion and response from the government on the protests, while the government has maintained that it is ready to discuss issues in Parliament.

Congress Leader Questions Govt's Stance on Ram Temple Donations

Priyanka Gandhi also raised the issue of donations collected for the construction of the Ram temple, questioning the government's position on the matter. She said that the people across the country had contributed to the temple construction with faith and that the issue had also received support from people living outside India. She referred to countries including Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand while highlighting what she described as the wider significance of the Ram temple issue.

The Congress leader questioned the argument that matters concerning the temple were now solely related to the state government. "When you have to do an abhiyan during election, then it was not a matter of the state; now it's a matter regarding the state," she said.

She also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the temple and that people from across the country had travelled to Ayodhya. The Opposition has continued to demand answers from the government in Parliament, while the government has accused Opposition parties of disrupting proceedings and preventing discussions from taking place.