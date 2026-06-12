A viral video from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has led to a police investigation after two youths allegedly faced abuse, assault and pressure to chant religious slogans. The victims also accused the attackers of taking cash and a drill machine. Police registered an FIR after the footage surfaced online, identified two key suspects.

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur have launched an investigation after a viral video allegedly showed two young men being assaulted, abused and forced to raise religious slogans by a group of local youths. The incident is reported to have taken place in the Chanda police station area of the district. After the video began circulating on social media, police took note of the matter and started an inquiry. An FIR has now been registered, and teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

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Victims Were on Their Way to a Market

According to police, one of the complainants, Aftab Alam, is a resident of Raiganj in neighbouring Pratapgarh district. He had come to Sultanpur with a relative, Mohammad Zeeshan, who lives in the Dostpur area, according to a report by ETV Bharat. The complaint states that the two men were travelling towards Dhakwa market to purchase some daily-use items when they were allegedly stopped on the road by a group of youths who were waiting there.

The victims alleged that the group first abused them and then pressured them to chant religious slogans. According to the complaint, the two men complied out of fear for their safety. However, they claimed they were still beaten by the accused.

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Robbery Allegations Also Raised

The complaint includes further allegations that the attackers took away a drill machine and around ₹25,000 in cash from the victims.

Aftab Alam has named several individuals in his complaint, including Sakhyam Pandey, Kamal, Chandan and Suraj Raja, along with a few unidentified persons. Police are examining the allegations as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials said the video that surfaced online appears to have been recorded by people present during the incident. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing criticism and concern from users.

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Complaint Filed After Family Saw Video

According to the police, the complaint was formally lodged on June 11 after the victims' family members came across the video online. The family then encouraged the victims to approach the authorities.

Circle Officer Rittwik Kapoor told ETV Bharat that police immediately ordered a technical examination of the footage after it surfaced on social media. During the inquiry, investigators traced the video to Paramapur village in the Chanda police station area.

Police officials said the matter is being treated seriously due to the nature of the allegations and the evidence available in the form of video footage.

Two Suspects Identified

Authorities said that two of the main suspects seen in the video have already been identified. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, and efforts are underway to arrest all those involved.

Police have not yet disclosed further details about the accused or the exact charges applied in the case.

The investigation is continuing, and officials said action will be taken based on the evidence collected.