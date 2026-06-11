After facing widespread criticism, Pawar released a video message apologising for her comments.

In the video, she admitted that what she said was wrong and expressed regret over the incident. She stated that she never intended to make such a remark and apologised to anyone who felt hurt or offended by her words.

Pawar said the clip was recorded around two months earlier during the first stand-up comedy show she had ever attended. According to her, she did not expect a short portion of the interaction to be separated from the larger conversation and shared widely online.

However, she stressed that she was not attempting to justify her actions and accepted responsibility for the remark.

She also said that she and her colleagues respected cadavers and understood their importance in medical education. At the same time, she acknowledged that the specific comment should never have been made.